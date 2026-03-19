Garmin challenges WearOS with new native WhatsApp app: Is your smartwatch supported?

Garmin smartwatches have long been the go-to choice for athletes and fitness enthusiasts, but they run on the company’s proprietary operating system.

Because of this, app support has traditionally been limited, with popular apps like WhatsApp notably absent. That is now changing, as Garmin is now launching a new WhatsApp app for select models.

Available for free in the Connect IQ Store, the new WhatsApp app is compatible with Fenix 8, Forerunner 970, Venu 4, Venu X1, Fenix 8 Pro, Forerunner 570 and Vivoactive 6.

A report by WABetaInfo hints that watches like Enduro 3, Fenix E, Quatix 8, and Tactix 8 are also supported, but we suggest you to take this information with a grain of salt.