Garmin launches 2021 Asian User Health Data Report: Here are the findings

Garmin, which is a smart wearables brand, has now released its 2021 Asian User Health Data Report, which sheds some light on the fitness levels of users in Asia.

Garmin is said to have more than 60 million active users worldwide and the report is said to have been created, taking into account the statistics, gathered from its data, between January to September 2021.

As per the report, users from regions with higher average weekly intensity minutes ended up consuming more calories than others. The report also states that the same was not only limited to active calories but also resting calories.

The report also sheds some light on resting calories by revealing that the Resting calories of men and women in Asia decreased quite a bit in the age range of 55 years and above.

The report reveals that India topped the list in Asia, with the highest average resting calories(2,490 Cal). South Korea (2,451 Cal), and Hong Kong (2,402 Cal) were ranked second and third as per the report.

The report states that on average, older users have clocked more “weekly intensity minutes” than youngsters. This could hint at the change in the mindset of users as they get older.

India is said to have ranked second in the weekly “Intensity Minutes” category with an average of 47 minutes. Hong Kong topped the list with an average of 53 minutes and South Korea secured the third spot on the list. The data also reveals that female users have clocked more intensity minutes than male users in India.

“Metabolism (Basal Metabolic Rate) is the rate at which the body burns calories. Whether it is to maintain a good figure or to pursue a healthy lifestyle, ‘metabolism’ is the key. By increasing the amount of exercise or improving living habits, you can boost your metabolism to achieve your ideal health goals.” Dr Min-Shan, LI M.D, Psychiatrist of JUST! Mental Health Clinic, Taiwan said.

As per the “stress level” data of Asian users in 2021, the stress level of countries apart from China and Vietnam is said to have increased since 2020. Additionally, overall stress levels in men is said to be higher when compared to women. Indonesia is said to have recorded the highest stress levels in Asia, followed by the Philippines and Malaysia.

“Since the Covid-19 pandemic, the regular lifestyle of people has changed significantly. With the help of this report, we can see detailed health insights of our users across a variety of regions. One of the significant outcomes of the report is that the older population is more conscious of their health and overall wellbeing. Another finding highlighted in the report is that the female users in India are more active than men in building a healthy lifestyle. Such reports are essential to analyse the health statistics and create more awareness for health and active lifestyle.” Ali Rizvi, Director, Garmin India, said, while sharing his thoughts on Garmin’s 2021 Asian User Health Data Report,