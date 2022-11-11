Garmin India announces Black Friday Sale with discounts of up to Rs 11,500

Garmin India has announced a Black Friday Sale for outdoor activity enthusiasts on a number of outdoor smartwatches, golf watches, and GPS bike computers. Discounts of up to Rs 11,500 have been given on some of the products, with watches like the Fenix 7 series seeing a price drop of up to 24%. Let’s take a look at all that’s offered.

Garmin Epix Gen 2

The Epix Gen 2 is seeing the highest discount on the list. It is a premium active smartwatch with a 1.3-inch always-on AMOLED display, which the company does its job perfectly even under bright sunlight. The smartwatch offers a host of 24×7 health monitoring features like a Pulse Ox sensor, wrist-based heart rate, respiration tracking, stress tracking, advanced sleep monitoring, body battery energy monitoring, and hydration tracking. All these tracking features do not seem to compromise on battery, as Garmin claims the watch offers 16 days of battery in smartwatch mode. The Slate Steel variant of the watch normally costs Rs 100,990 but as part of this sale you can pick it up for Rs 89,490.

Garmin Fenix 7 and Fenix 7X:

The Garmin Fenix 7/7X series goes big on battery life and will last up to 37 days in smartwatch mode. The highlight feature of the Solar variants is the solar ring that circles the circular dial. This, under the right conditions outdoors, allows these watches to power themselves using sunlight, extending their battery life. The series also features the “first smartwatch in history” to offer a built-in flashlight. The smartwatches also support four levels of brightness along with a red strobe light that emits an SOS signal when activated in critical situations.

Garmin Instinct 2 and 2S Solar:

The Garmin Instinct 2 and 2S Solar are rugged smartwatches, offering military standard thermal and shock resistance, with water resistance up to 100m. The case is fibre-enforced while the display is protected by Gorilla Glass. The Solar variants here are claimed to offer unlimited battery life. A number of features are on offer here — wellness features like VO2 Max and Sleep Score, and others like GNSS support, ABC sensors, barometer, and trackback routing.

Garmin Approach S12:

The Approach S12 is a smartwatch built for golfers, offering over 42,000 Course View maps of golf courses around the world. The course maps give additional information like distances to hazards and dog-legs. The battery lasts up to 30 hours in GPS mode.

Garmin Edge 530/830 Bundle:

Garmin’s Edge series offers compact “computers” for advanced cyclists who also need GPS and dynamic performance monitoring during their biking sessions. The devices offer turn-by-turn directions and are smart enough to guide you back to your route if you deviate from it or decide to head home early. They also offer incident detection, which automatically alerts and sends your location to emergency contacts when an incident is detected.