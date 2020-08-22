Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Wishes: How to create Happy Ganesh Chaturthi WhatsApp stickers

In 2020 the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will begin from August 22 onwards.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Wishes, Greetings, Whatsapp Stickers: Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated all around the country, mostly in the southern part of the country including Maharashtra every year. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated as the birth of Lord Ganesha. It is believed that Ganesha was born mid-day which makes it a reason behind doing Ganesha Puja is mid-day. This year the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will begin from August 22 onwards.

This year Ganesh Chaturthi just like all other festivals will be different due to the Covid-19 pandemic. With everyone at home it’s difficult to celebrate festivals with family and friends this year. At this time apps such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Zoom, and others are playing an important role in all our lives. They are helping each one of us to stay connected amid the lockdown and keep in touch with loved ones, friends, and family.

To send Ganesh Chaturthi wishes and greetings to loved ones one can either send text messages or create special stickers and send them across. WhatsApp has millions of users in the country and sending a messaging on the platform is the best way to connect with everyone, even friends you haven’t connected to for a long time.

The messaging platform already lets users send stickers and also create them and share them with family and friends. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how you can create a special Ganesh Chaturthi sticker and send wishes and greetings to your contacts.

India celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi starting today (Image: Abhinav Saha) India celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi starting today (Image: Abhinav Saha)

How to download WhatsApp Ganesh Chaturthi sticker packs

To install Ganesh Chaturthi stickers, open WhatsApp and tap on the emoji icon next to typing space. Tap on the Sticker icon and click on the plus icon.

Scroll through the available stickers and check if it has Ganesh Chaturthi sticker pack available. If it does, add into WhatsApp by clicking on the ‘+’ icon.

If it don’t have relevant stickers scroll to the bottom of the screen and click on “Get more stickers” option. It will direct you to the app store where you can download third-party WhatsApp friendly sticker apps. You will see “WAStickerApp” written in the search bar.

You can either scroll through the list to check for special Ganesh Chaturthi stickers or add the word “Ganesh Chaturthi” after the phrase WAStickerApp in the search bar to get the options highlighted.

Instead of opening WhatsApp first go to Play Store or App Store directly and search WAStickerAPP Ganesh Chaturthi or WhatsApp stickers for Ganesh Chaturthi. Now select the sticker you want to install, open the app, and add the stickers to WhatsApp from within the sticker app. Note that if you uninstall the sticker app, the installed WhatsApp stickers will be removed from WhatsApp.

Make your own Ganesh Chaturthi for WhatsApp

WhatsApp users can also choose to create their own custom sticker packs to send Ganesh Chaturthi wishes and greetings to everyone. The ‘Sticker maker for WhatsApp’ Android app lets users do it. Users need to install the app and click on the “Create a new sticker pack” option first and then enter a name for the custom sticker pack. Then click on ‘add sticker’ icons to start creating your own, custom stickers from the gallery.

Select the picture you want to use as a sticker and crop out the unnecessary part. Once done, it will be added as one of the stickers in your sticker pack. You can add up to 30 stickers in one sticker pack. Tap on ‘Publish Sticker Pack’ and the pack will automatically get added to WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has also extended group video call participants from four to eight making it easy for users to connect to one another. So if sending messages is not your thing you can always group voice or video call.

