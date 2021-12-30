Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3 sales exceeded the total foldables that Samsung sold in 2020

Samsung’s latest foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 were hailed as the more practical foldable devices by most reviewers. And it looks like the sales numbers have also supported their growing adoption by users.

Samsung has revealed in the first month since launch sales of the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 exceeded the total accumulative sales of Samsung foldable devices in 2020. The phones were launched in August this year. These were also the first foldable devices to come with an IPX8 water resistance rating.

The Z Fold3 was also the first to support the S Pen, which was previously a staple on the Note series. Samsung scrapped the Note phones this year and is likely to end the series for good.

As we had noted in our review, the Galaxy Z Fold3 was “clearly a more refined version of what it started out as” and the hinge, in particular, was much more seamlessly integrated into the design. The phone is also great for multitasking and allows users to have up to three apps running simultaneously, which is not something that a regular device offers. With the Z Flip3, Samsung made the foldable phone more affordable and practical as we noted in our review.

Another advantage for the foldable this time was that Samsung introduced them at a slightly lower price. The Galaxy Z Fold3 had a starting price of Rs 1,49,999 in India, though this is the same as the Z Fold 2. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip3 started at Rs 84,999, which made it a much more accessible phone in the premium segment. The original Galaxy Z Fold had launched in India at Rs 1,64,999.

Of course, Samsung also enjoys a first moves advantage at the moment in the foldable smartphone space. There’s no real challenger to its foldable phones, at least yet. Motorola had the Razr, but it has not seen the success as the Samsung phones.

But 2022 will have more foldable devices coming along and trying to make their mark. Xiaomi is believed to be working on a new foldable, though it did introduce the Mi MIX Fold this year. Oppo has showcased its Find N foldable phone which has a unique hinge-design. Oppo claims the Find’s N’s new Flexion Hinge allows the device to freely stand when unfolded at any angle between 50 to 120 degrees and also reduces creasing by up to 80 percent.