Galaxy Glasses leak reveals buttons, gestures, and camera controls ahead of launch

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Glasses have surfaced in a new series of leaked tutorial videos, offering one of the clearest looks yet at how the Android XR wearable is expected to operate. The clips reveal the smart glasses’ physical controls, touch gestures, camera shortcuts, LED indicators, and integration with Samsung’s Galaxy ecosystem.
The videos, first shared by SammyGuru, appear to be internal instructional materials demonstrating to the user on the Warby Parker version of the Galaxy Glasses. While Samsung is also partnering with Gentle Monster for additional frame styles, the core controls are expected to remain consistent across models.
According to the leaked walkthrough, the Galaxy Glasses feature a touch-sensitive panel on the right temple. Swiping forward with one finger skips to the next track, while swiping backwards returns to the previous song. Two finger swipes adjust media volume, and a single tap pauses or resumes playback. The same tap gesture can also be used to answer incoming calls.
In addition, the glasses include a dedicated camera button positioned on the top of the right arm. A single press captures a photo, while pressing and holding starts video recording. Pressing the button again stops recording.
The leak also highlights Samsung’s approach to camera privacy. An outward-facing LED illuminates whenever the camera is actively capturing photos or recording video, notifying people nearby. At the same time, a second LED inside the frame provides visual confirmation to the wearer that the camera is in use.
Furthermore, captured photos and videos can reportedly appear in the Now Bar on a paired Galaxy smartphone, allowing users to preview and reframe their shots. The content may also be accessible from a connected Galaxy Watch, further extending Samsung’s cross-device experience.
The accompanying charging case also features an external LED indicator that displays battery and pairing status, similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Buds charging cases.
The latest leak follows previous reports that revealed the Galaxy Glasses companion app and One UI XR software. Together, the new videos provide a more comprehensive look at the wearable’s hardware and interaction model ahead of Samsung’s official launch.
Although Samsung has not yet confirmed these features, the leaked materials align with earlier reports suggesting the Galaxy Glasses will combine Android XR with familiar Galaxy ecosystem features while adopting a control scheme similar to existing smart glasses on the market.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)