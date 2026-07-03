Galaxy Glasses leak reveals buttons, gestures, and camera controls ahead of launch

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Glasses have surfaced in a new series of leaked tutorial videos, offering one of the clearest looks yet at how the Android XR wearable is expected to operate. The clips reveal the smart glasses’ physical controls, touch gestures, camera shortcuts, LED indicators, and integration with Samsung’s Galaxy ecosystem.

The videos, first shared by SammyGuru, appear to be internal instructional materials demonstrating to the user on the Warby Parker version of the Galaxy Glasses. While Samsung is also partnering with Gentle Monster for additional frame styles, the core controls are expected to remain consistent across models.

According to the leaked walkthrough, the Galaxy Glasses feature a touch-sensitive panel on the right temple. Swiping forward with one finger skips to the next track, while swiping backwards returns to the previous song. Two finger swipes adjust media volume, and a single tap pauses or resumes playback. The same tap gesture can also be used to answer incoming calls.