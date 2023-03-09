scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Samsung Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 could be dearer than Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A33

A couple of tipsters have leaked the prices for these devices and it looks like they’ll be dearer than last year’s models, at least in Europe.

GalaxyA735G-GalaxyA535G-GalaxyA335G-announceThe Samsung Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A33 will be superseded this year (Image credit: Samsung)
Samsung’s blingy flagship smartphone offerings aside, much of the action happens in the midrange segment. The company’s Galaxy A series is a popular choice in the Rs 20,000+ range, but there are models that sell for below that price point as well. And now that 2023 is here, the entire series will be seeing a refresh soon.

The Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 are in the pipeline right now following the launch of the Galaxy A14 in January. With their specs leaked out already, the focus now falls on the price tags. A couple of tipsters have leaked the prices for these devices and it looks like they’ll be dearer than last year’s models – at least in Europe.

According to SnoopyTech, the Galaxy A54 (128GB) will cost EUR 520 (Rs 45,024) in Europe while the Galaxy A34 (128GB) will cost EUR 420 (Rs 36,366). This is costlier than the EUR 450 and EUR 370 prices for the Galaxy A53 and the Galaxy A33, respectively.

Meanwhile, tipster Yogesh Brar says that the Galaxy A54 will be priced under Rs 40,000 in India while the Galaxy A34 will be under Rs 30,000.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 and A34 are expected to launch on March 15 in India, although that hasn’t been officially confirmed as of now.

Leaked renders show that both will resemble the Galaxy S23 series from the back, proving that Samsung may be trying to homogenise its smartphone lineup in terms of design. The Galaxy A54 will have a 6.4-inch 120Hz AMOLED display and will be powered by the Exynos 1380. The Galaxy A34 will have a larger 6.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED display and will be powered by the Dimensity 1080. Both phones will be rated IP67 for dust and water resistance.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-03-2023 at 15:21 IST
