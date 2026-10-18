G7 to launch exercises to guard against AI cyber attacks

Finance leaders of the G7 grouping agreed to hold tabletop exercises to guard against AI cyber attacks, Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said, as policymakers increasingly seek to coordinate responses to growing cyber security risks.

The agreement comes after the International Monetary Fund warned this week that ⁠confidence ​could be undermined by an AI-enabled cyber attack on a critical service of a financial institution.

“The G7 finance deputies had been discussing the idea of doing tabletop exercises on ​frontier ​AI, which was signed off at the ⁠ministerial level,” Katayama told reporters on Thursday.

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She made the remarks after attending a meeting ‌of finance ministers and central bank governors of the G7 advanced economies held on the sidelines of the IMF’s annual gathering in Bangkok, the Thai capital.