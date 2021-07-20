Fujitsu uses ‘Made in Japan’ label to gain competitiveness in India’s premium laptop market

Fujitsu is coming to the Indian market on its own and has a tie-up with Amazon where the first two notebooks will go on sale on July 26.

Fujitsu Tuesday launched two high-end notebooks in India, with a clear aim to distinguish its products through the “Made in Japan” label and its Takumi design philosophy. The Japanese company is bringing two notebooks to India, one of which weighs 878 grams and has a traditional laptop form factor.

“There is a season to justify the positioning of the products,” Takeshi Okuma, President & CEO, Fujitsu client computing limited, tells indianexpress.com over a video call. “This cannot be made anywhere else other than Japan,” he said.

Okuma says since Fujitsu’s premium notebooks are designed and engineered in Japan, the manufacturing too is being done locally. “Japan has the most advanced manufacturing technology and that’s why we choose to manufacture these two new products there,” he adds.

The UH-X has a 13.3-inch FHD anti-glare IGZO panel display and also boasts noise-canceling microphones.

Fujitsu is coming to the Indian market on its own and has a tie-up with Amazon where the first two notebooks will go on sale on July 26. Lenovo has a 51 per cent controlling stake in Fujitsu’s personal computer business. Back in 2017, the two companies announced that they, along with the Development Bank of Japan, are creating a joint venture known as Fujitsu Client Computing Ltd. Notebooks launched by the new entity carry the Fujitsu brand name.

Initially, Fujitsu will sell two premium notebooks in India but gradually it plans to increase the portfolio depending on the demand for the UH-X convertible 2-in-1 and UH-X thin and light, which are priced at Rs 86,990 and Rs 80,990, respectively. Both laptops are powered by Intel’s latest 11th processor. Fujitsu has partnered with Flex for after-sales services in India.

“We are prioritising quality and Takumi craftsmanship over just the cost,” Okuma replied when asked whether the “Made in Japan” labeling is still a marker of quality for consumers in 2021.