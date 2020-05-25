Fujifilm prepares for ‘normal times’ with X-T4 launch

The X-T4 brings features such as a shutter unit developed keeping in mind the demands to be fast, durable and quiet, and a new algorithm. (Image source: Fujifilm) The X-T4 brings features such as a shutter unit developed keeping in mind the demands to be fast, durable and quiet, and a new algorithm. (Image source: Fujifilm)

Signalling a slow return to normal business, Japanese camera company Fujifilm is launching its flagship X-T4 mirrorless digital camera in India, a few weeks later than originally planned. Arun Babu, General Manager, Electronic Imaging and Optical Devices Division, Fujifilm India, told indianexpress.com that while there has been a definite impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, they “hope that from second quarter starting August, things will get normalised” just in time for the long festive season.

The X-T4 brings in many new features, including a shutter unit developed keeping in mind the demands to be fast, durable and quiet, a new algorithm and in-body image stabilisation (IBIS). In a release, Haruto Iwata, Managing Director, Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd said Fujifilm wanted to create something that “expands our user’s creative limits with its incredible imaging tools, a hybrid camera that uses cutting-edge technology to excel in creating both stills and motion imagery”.

Babu said the camera was aimed at mid and high-end users, “certainly not amateurs”. “This has the world’s fastest shutter with 15 frames per second in burst and that makes this camera relevant in lot of situations,” he added.

Babu said the digital camera space is seeing a revolution because of mirrorless cameras. “It is not only about the low-light performance, mirrorless cameras are primarily preferred due to the ease of use and the compact body. Basically it offers good performance at a weight almost 50 per cent lighter than the DSLR,” he explained. Globally mirrorless cameras have surpassed DSLRs, Babu said, adding that in India they were about 20 per cent of the value now. “India generally follows all these global trends, but a little later. I strongly believe in coming years, mirrorless will take over DSLR in terms of business,” he said, underlining how Fujifilm has an advantage here because its entire lineup is mirrorless and they already have a wide range of lenses catering to their cameras. “This puts us one step ahead of our competition in terms of the whole ecosystem available… it’s not like we have to start from the beginning.”

Babu said while every company is impacted by the pandemic, it is early to predict the quantum of impact at the moment. “The launch of this camera is one step towards normalcy,” he said, adding how the company has to change its way of thinking and marketing now. “Earlier we used to have a lot of workshops and events with the community, now all of that has moved to our social media platforms,” Babu said.

“Of course, business has impacted but that doesn’t mean you don’t try out new things. With this social generation, we should reach out to customers in an easier way,” he said, highlighting the satisfaction of seeing thousands of people watch one on Fujifilm’s expert sessions live on social media.

The X-T4 is priced Rs 1,54,999 for just the body and Rs 1,84,999 with a Fujinon XF18-55mm F2.8-4 lens. With the Fujinon XF16-80mm F4 R OIS WR the price is Rs 1,99,999.

