FUJIFILM India to launch Instax Mini 13 instant camera with design upgrades and new features

FUJIFILM India has announced the launch of its latest instant camera, the Instax Mini 13, targeting users who need a convenient way to capture and print their memories instantly. The camera is set to be launched in the Indian market starting March 31 at a price of Rs 10,999.
Positioned as an entry-level offering in the Instax lineup, the mini 13 builds on the popular mini 12 while introducing a few upgrades.
The Instax Mini 13 comes with a new design which features a rounded, soft design. The camera is designed not just as a gadget, but also as something users would like to carry around as a fashion accessory.
It will also be available in various colours such as purple, pink, blue, green, and white.
To make photography more flexible, FUJIFILM has added two self-timer options. The 2-second timer is useful for quick selfies, while the 10-second timer allows users to step back and capture group shots or full-body images without rushing.
Also included in the pack is a small accessory that is helpful in adjusting the angle of the camera.
The mini 13 instant camera also has various features, such as Close-up Mode, which is ideal for taking selfies. This feature helps ensure that one is able to frame their pictures well, thus ensuring that what one sees is exactly what one takes a photo of.
Another feature that Fuji claims makes instant photography more convenient is Automatic Exposure, which adjusts the brightness of the flash according to the surroundings.
Similar to other Instax cameras, the mini 13 allows one to print their photos immediately after taking them. To go with this new Instax Mini 13, FUJIFILM is launching a new “Pastel Galaxy” mini film, which the company claims has a colourful gradation frame to make photos more creative.