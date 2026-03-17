FUJIFILM India to launch Instax Mini 13 instant camera with design upgrades and new features

To make photography more flexible, FUJIFILM has added two self-timer options. The 2-second timer is useful for quick selfies, while the 10-second timer allows users to step back and capture group shots or full-body images without rushing. (Image: FUJIFILM)

FUJIFILM India has announced the launch of its latest instant camera, the Instax Mini 13, targeting users who need a convenient way to capture and print their memories instantly. The camera is set to be launched in the Indian market starting March 31 at a price of Rs 10,999.

Positioned as an entry-level offering in the Instax lineup, the mini 13 builds on the popular mini 12 while introducing a few upgrades.

The Instax Mini 13 comes with a new design which features a rounded, soft design. The camera is designed not just as a gadget, but also as something users would like to carry around as a fashion accessory.