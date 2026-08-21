‘Young consumers find classic cameras unique’: Fujifilm Asia Pacific MD on the Gen Z appeal of old-school cameras

The Japanese imaging giant is expanding its footprint in India with QuickSnap, Instax, and premium compact cameras, targeting consumers drawn to tactile, distraction-free photography.

Written by: Anuj Bhatia
8 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 21, 2026 10:52 AM IST
FujifilmThe QuickSnap Waterproof can withstand rain and underwater adventures up to 10 meters, thanks to its integrated waterproof housing. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)
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You wouldn’t expect a film camera to be sold in the market when smartphones are the go-to devices for capturing moments.

Step into the first floor of the newly expanded Fujifilm X Space in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar, and one might be surprised and delighted to find a section dedicated to QuickSnap, a series of single-use 35mm film cameras now in its 40th year.

X Space is an experiential store spanning three floors. The first floor is dedicated to Fujifilm’s entire camera lineup. The second floor is reserved for sessions by guest photographers and features a studio setup where consumers can try out and test new cameras, while the third floor houses a service centre.

But here’s the twist: consumers, especially younger people, are lapping up Fujifilm’s QuickSnap and Instax lines of cameras, showing that more people want pocket-sized, distraction-free cameras. No wonder old-school cameras are having a moment, despite many once believing that these kinds of cameras were dead and had no takers in the Instagram age.

“The new generation’s demand will coexist. They will not only use smartphones to take photos, but also Instax, QuickSnap, or other film cameras. In Singapore, where I lived, Generation Z prefers to take photos with QuickSnap film cameras. It’s a very old-style film camera, but they enjoy using it because it is very unique for them,” Haruto Iwata, Managing Director, Fujifilm Asia Pacific, told indianexpress.com in an interview on the sidelines of the company’s experience store in Delhi.

Fujifilm Haruto Iwata, Managing Director, Fujifilm Asia Pacific. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)

“For us, it may seem like an old camera, but for the younger generation such as university students or junior high school students, it is something amazing. I asked some students why they chose this camera, and they said, ‘Because it’s very interesting. We have to wait a whole day or a week to see the images’,” Iwata added.

Catering to the young

Around the globe, point-and-shoot cameras with a viewfinder, a flash, and no way to see the photos immediately have seen a sudden resurgence. It’s about being in the moment, and you are less likely to be distracted while taking a photo when the device you are using to capture it isn’t constantly bombarding you with notifications, as is often the case with smartphones.

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Fujifilm India’s camera market is somewhat different from other markets. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)

Fujifilm, the famed Japanese camera maker, understands the appeal of such cameras and why younger consumers are increasingly drawn to them. The dedicated section for QuickSnap and Instax at its X Space reflects the company’s focus on catering to this younger audience.

At the store, the QuickSnap Black and White, which retails for Rs 2,499, was on display. It is Fujifilm’s first single-use camera to use monochrome film. These disposable film cameras are designed for one-time use.

They capture photos on preloaded 35mm film, which is then developed through chemical processing rather than stored as digital files. When you press the shutter button, light enters through the lens and exposes the film, creating a permanent image. Film cameras also offer an emotional connection, creative expression, and a sense of freedom that comes from using them.

Meanwhile, the other section is dedicated to Instax, the toy-like instant camera line that takes nostalgia-inducing photos. They are easy to shoot with, have a built-in display, and allow users to get retro-cool physical prints of their photos instantly – hence the name Instax. The photos aren’t perfectly sharp, but they have a creamy texture and a classic look that many people love.

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Also Read | Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo Cinema review: A weird, fun retro camera

“Instax is growing drastically and is actually one of the major growth drivers for Fujifilm India,” Arun Babu, Associate Director, Imaging Solutions Division, Fujifilm India, chipped in.

“Young consumers prefer this product not only because it offers instant prints, but also because it comes with several app-like features. For instance, you can record audio and attach it to the photo through a QR code. It’s a very unique value proposition for the user. Similarly, with high-end cameras, including the Mini Evo, you can record a 15-second video. That video can then be linked to a QR code and embedded with the printed image,” Babu added.

Pocketable cameras

It’s not just QuickSnap and Instax resonating with young consumers; Fujifilm is also seeing increased interest in compact cameras, which often trend on Instagram and TikTok in markets such as the US, Europe, and Japan.

Fujifilm Fujifilm’s Imaging business may be booming, but the company isn’t immune to the global memory crisis. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)

Think of the popular X100 series, a lineup of large-sensor, premium point-and-shoot cameras that blends classic styling with modern digital features. For example, the X Half, on display at the X Space, is a pocketable camera inspired by classic half-frame film cameras, with a film “simulation” mode and an actual wind-on lever.

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A section of consumers is gravitating towards pocketable, compact cameras and appreciating their manual dials, sturdy build quality, discreet size, and rangefinder aesthetics. India may not yet be on the same level as many mature markets, where consumers appreciate new-age premium point-and-shoot cameras.

Fujifilm The X half has a vertically oriented sensor, like a smartphone. Many people, especially younger users tend to take photos vertically with their cellphones. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)

However, Iwata sees an opportunity to convert new users who currently rely on smartphones for photography to these pocketable cameras.

“I have great confidence in Fujifilm’s X Series because it offers unique cameras with excellent focusing, colour reproduction, and a wide range of features, along with a very different design. So, I believe India can reach almost the same level,” he said.

Capturing India

Iwata agrees that India’s camera market is somewhat different from other markets, given the high demand for wedding photography, but he is also seeing growth in the hobbyist and professional segments.

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Fujifilm The other section is dedicated to Instax, the toy-like instant camera line. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)

He aims to increase Fujifilm’s market share to 10 to 15 per cent by 2030 and is betting on the X Series range. Canon and Nikon lead India’s camera market.

A trend that mirrors how consumers buy smartphones, laptops, large-screen TVs, and other appliances also appears in the camera market: consumer financing.

Babu said financing options such as EMIs primarily drive sales in the mirrorless camera segment rather than lower-priced Instax products. In fact, around 15 to 20 per cent of mirrorless camera sales in India involve EMI financing, as the higher average selling prices of mirrorless cameras make financing more attractive to consumers.

Fujifilm’s Imaging business may be booming, but the company isn’t immune to the global memory crisis, which has strained supply chains and made it difficult to secure enough memory for everyday consumer electronics, including smartphones, laptops, TVs, and even cameras. In Europe, for example, Fujifilm has already announced price hikes on its popular camera effective September 1.

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However, in India, Babu said the company is monitoring supply-chain and pricing trends amid the global memory crisis.

Also Read | Fujifilm XE-5 review: A camera that can overwhelm you with features

“I would not say that it has not impacted the imaging industry. However, we are carefully monitoring the situation and planning our supply chain accordingly. So far, we have considered the upcoming festive season in India and other factors. As of now, we have not factored in any price increases because of this situation,” he said.

As Babu noted, the X Space provides access to Fujifilm’s full product ecosystem, including mirrorless cameras, Instax, printing solutions, cinema lenses, and broadcast lenses. The store aims to educate and inform consumers rather than drive direct sales.

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Anuj Bhatia
Anuj Bhatia

Anuj Bhatia is an Assistant Editor at indianexpress.com with a career spanning over a decade. Active in the domain since 2011, he has established himself as a distinct voice in tech journalism, specializing in long-form narratives that bridge the gap between complex innovation and consumer lifestyle. Experience & Career: Anuj has been a key contributor to The Indian Express since late 2016. Prior to his current tenure, he served as a Senior Tech Writer at My Mobile magazine and held a role as a reviewer and tech writer at Gizbot. His professional trajectory reflects a rigorous commitment to technology reporting, backed by a postgraduate degree from Banaras Hindu University. Expertise & Focus Areas: Anuj’s reporting covers the spectrum of personal technology, characterized by a unique blend of modern analysis and historical context. His key focus areas include: Core Technology: Comprehensive coverage of smartphones, personal computers, apps, and lifestyle tech. Deep-Dive Narratives: Specializes in composing longer-form feature articles and explainers that explore the intersection of history, technology, and popular culture. Global & Local Scope: Reports extensively on major international product launches from industry titans like Apple and Google, while simultaneously covering the ecosystem of indie and home-grown tech startups. Niche Interests: A dedicated focus on vintage technology and retro gaming, offering readers a nostalgic yet analytical perspective on the evolution of tech. Authoritativeness & Trust Anuj is a trusted voice in the industry, recognized for his ability to de-jargonize trending topics and provide context to rapid technological advancements. His authority is reinforced by his on-ground presence at major international tech conferences and his nuanced approach to product reviews. By balancing coverage of the world's most valuable tech brands with emerging startups, he offers a holistic and objective view of the global technology landscape. Find all stories by Anuj Bhatia here. You can find Anuj on Linkedin. ... Read More

 

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