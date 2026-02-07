From years to days: How AI agents are helping predict battery life in just days

The University of Michigan’s department of electrical and computer engineering claims it has developed a team of “agentic” AIs, which they say can replicate work by researchers in a lab. share data, test hypotheses and refine results.

The study, which was mentioned in Nature, was developed by a team led by assistant professor Ziyou Song and doctoral candidate Jiawei Zhang, with real-world data supplied by a US-based battery developer named Farasis Energy USA.

With information from just 50 cycles, researchers say they can predict how many charge-discharge cycles the battery can undergo before its health drops below 90%.

Researchers say these agentic AIs can help them save years of testing and massively reduce the amount of time required for battery prototyping and testing.