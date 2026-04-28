From WEBTOON to Marvel Unlimited: 5 ways to read comics online for free

Comics have gradually moved from print shelves to digital screens. Today, readers can access a wide range of titles with just a smartphone or browser. From Japanese manga and Korean webtoons to American superhero stories, digital platforms now cater to diverse reading preferences. At the same time, the rise of freemium and ad-supported models mean that many of these platforms offer free access, even if most premium content sits behind paywalls.

In India, this shift has made reading comics more convenient and affordable, with several apps and websites offering large libraries, regular updates. Whether someone prefers binge-reading classic series or exploring new-age web comics, there are now multiple platforms that make it easy to get started without needing a payment upfront.

Here are 5 websites where you can sign up to read comics for free:

Hoopla Digital

Hoopla Digital offers a large, free library of manga and comics accessible with a valid library card. It features titles from major publishers like Kodansha, including popular series such as Attack on Titan and Sailor Moon, available for instant streaming or download.

Additionally, the platform provides 24/7 access and a panel-by-panel ActionView reading mode. The collection spans multiple genres and also includes a dedicated section for teen readers, making it suitable for a broad audience. It is available on the web, Android, and iOS.

A subscription-based service offering access to thousands of comics across decades. (Image: Marvel Unlimited) A subscription-based service offering access to thousands of comics across decades. (Image: Marvel Unlimited)

Marvel Unlimited

For readers who want to explore Marvel comics online, ‘Marvel Unlimited’ is a service that gives access to over 30,000 comics from across decades. It also usually comes with a 7-day trial and can be used on Android, iOS, and on a web browser.

At the same time, it provides extra features like a rotating ‘Free Comics’ section, mobile-friendly Infinity Comics, and updates on new releases. Meanwhile, the Marvel database acts as a detailed, fan-run source for information on characters, storylines and comic issues.

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WEBTOON

This is one of the leading global platforms for digital comics, offering a vast library of webcomics across genres like romance, action, fantasy, and slice of life. It follows a freemium model, which means many series are available for free, often daily or weekly updates, while some chapters can be unlocked early through paid options like ‘Fast Pass’. This allows users to either read at no cost or pay for quicker access to ongoing stories.

The platform is available worldwide, including in India, and can be accessed through its website as well as mobile apps on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. It also supports multiple languages and features both international and regional content, making it accessible to a wide audience. In addition, WEBTOON regularly updates its library, ensuring readers have a steady stream of new content to explore.

A digital comics platform with a mix of free titles and premium content from global creators. (Image: Globalcomix) A digital comics platform with a mix of free titles and premium content from global creators. (Image: Globalcomix)

GlobalComix

GlobalComix is a growing global platform for reading comics, manga, and webcomics, and unlike some services, it is available in India. Users can access it through a web browser as well as apps on Google and Apple app stores, making it easy to use across Android and iOS devices. It offers a large library of over 1,00,000 titles from multiple publishers and independent creators, covering genres like superheroes, fantasy, sci-fi, and more.

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In terms of pricing, GlobalComix also follows a freemium model. This means some titles are available for free, including selected chapters and vertical “originals,” while full access requires a paid GlobalComix Gold subscription. Additionally, certain comics can be unlocked individually through in-app purchases.

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Tapas

Tapas is a popular digital publishing platform owned by Kako Entertainment, and it focuses on webcomics (manhwa/webtoons) as well as web novels. It offers a mix of ‘Tapas Originals’, which are premium and exclusive titles, along with content from independent creators. The platform is especially known for genres like romance, fantasy, and BL, making it a go-to choice for fans of story-driven comics.

In terms of access, Tapas is available globally, including in India, and can be used via Android and iOS apps. It follows a freemium model, where some chapters are free, while others require in-app currency. However, it also includes a “Wait-Until-Free” (WUF) system, which allows users to unlock new chapters for free after a set waiting period, giving readers a balance between paid and free access.

(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)