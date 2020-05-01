From May 4, e-commerce platforms can deliver in orange, green zones

Starting May 4, consumers living in green and orange zones will be able to purchase smartphones, laptops, and other gadgets and other products listed under the non-essential category. Starting May 4, consumers living in green and orange zones will be able to purchase smartphones, laptops, and other gadgets and other products listed under the non-essential category.

The latest guidelines on the extension of the country-wide lockdown until May 17 give e-commerce platforms some relief to operate. E-commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart will be able to sell essential as well as non-essential products in orange and green zones from May 4 onwards. However, in the red zones, they will be limited to essential goods including groceries, medical and kids products.

Amazon India told indianexpress.com that they welcome the government’s decision to “allow e-commerce in Orange and Green Zones to serve people safely with products that they need and have not been able to access due to the lockdown”.

In an email statement, the e-commerce giant said the move will allow millions of small and medium businesses and traders to jumpstart their businesses and livelihoods across their workforce. “Our foremost priority is to ensure the safety of our customers, employees and partners and we will continue to join efforts to fight against the pandemic by serving people in the safety of their homes with products they need and help in social distancing efforts to keep India safe.”

Amazon added that the company will maintain the sanctity of the new guidelines around the red zones and urge the government to consider the “positive role e-commerce can play to get customers all priority products they need in the red zones as well, enabling a stronger economic support for the small businesses while prioritising safety.”

Starting May 4, consumers living in green and orange zones will be able to purchase smartphones, laptops, and other gadgets and other products listed under the non-essential category.

The platforms are likely to accept orders for non-essentials only in the orange and green zones.

