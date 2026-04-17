From dream home to digital trap: How to stay safe from fake online property listings  

The search for a home, whether to buy or rent, has increasingly moved online. Smooth listings, polished photos, and unbelievably low prices, a promise of quick deals and dream properties at a fraction of the market cost. But beneath this convenience lies a growing threat that has been around for quite some time: fake property listings designed to deceive.

What once operated through obscure websites has now spread across social media platforms, messaging apps, and online marketplaces, making it easier than ever for fraudsters to reach unsuspecting buyers and tenants. As these scams become more sophisticated, the only essential need of the hour is awareness.

This scam came to light in 2024 when scrolling through property websites, a 35-year-old woman came across listings that seemed almost too good to ignore: well-located homes, reasonable rents, and a responsive “agent” ready to arrange visits. The agent assured her that the demand was high and that a small advance would secure the deal before someone else took it.

Trusting the process, she transferred Rs 90,000 before even seeing the property. And then, the calls stopped. The listings disappeared. The agent became unreachable. What had seemed like a straightforward rental deal had turned into a carefully orchestrated scam. Investigations later revealed that the man behind the listings, a marketing executive from Kalyan, had not only fabricated the properties but had also lifted photos from genuine listings to make them appear authentic.

In 2025, the Maharashtra cyber police urged the citizens to stay cautious about fake property listings and not get carried away by “beautiful images” or “extremely low rent”. The police had also cautioned that cybercriminals use platforms like OLX, Facebook, Marketplace, and even WhatsApp to dupe people.

One Reddit user shared a few months ago how they almost fell into a trap. The user nearly bought a 2BHK apartment before uncovering a fraud. The builder shared documents and pushed to take a loan from a tied-up bank, but the user insisted on independent verification through a local SBI branch. When the bank asked for additional approvals and plans, the builder kept delaying for over a month. Meanwhile, another buyer revealed that they had already received the approved plan for a second-floor flat. That’s when the user realised the builder had no permission for the third floor, which he was trying to sell.

The user lost Rs 5,000 on document verification, but they were saved from a much bigger loss. This incident highlighted how independent verification of the property is the key to being safe from losses.

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Social media platforms used for fraud

Talking to indianexpress.com, Deepender Singh, cyber expert, Betul police (Madhya Pradesh), said, “The nature of property fraud has changed significantly. Earlier, it was mostly limited to websites, but now such cases are rapidly emerging on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp groups, and even Telegram. People are easily lured with attractive photos, prime locations, and prices far below the market rate, and this is where the fraud actually begins.”

He added, “From our experience, it has been observed that accused individuals often pick photos of genuine properties and use them in fake advertisements. In many cases, these photos are edited or enhanced to make them appear more convincing. Along with this, fake Aadhaar cards, registry papers, or ownership proofs are also shared, making it easier for the victim to trust them.”

Fraudsters then pose as property owners, brokers, or sometimes even as Army or government employees while communicating with people willing to rent or purchase properties. They deliberately create a sense of urgency, claiming that multiple people are interested or that an advance must be paid immediately, pushing the victim to make a quick decision without proper verification.

Eventually, they demand a token amount or advance payment, stating that it will reserve the property. Once the payment is made, they cut off all contact, and the victim later realises they have been cheated.

Verify land details

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“Today, almost all states have official land record websites. For example, in Madhya Pradesh, there is MP Bhulekh, and similarly, other states have their own portals where land and ownership details can be verified. This is an important way to distinguish between fake and genuine information,” Singh added.

Some common property scams

📍Token amount scams: Cybercriminals ask for a small deposit to book a property without a visit, promising to show it later and then disappear.

📍Cloned listings: Scammers copy photos and descriptions of real listings and create fake listings, sometimes setting up fake WhatsApp Business accounts to appear legitimate.

📍Impersonation: Individuals pose as legitimate owners or RERA-registered agents, often claiming they are currently abroad.

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📍Urgency tactics: Scammers pressure victims, claiming high demand or exclusive deals to prevent due diligence.

Identifying fake listings

📌 Very low prices: Deals that seem too good to be true, such as prime locations at very low rents, are usually fake.

📌 Professional photos: High-end images that do not match the surrounding local architecture. In certain cases, pictures can also be AI-generated.

📌 Refusal of inspection: Sellers claim the house cannot be visited because they are away.

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📌 Generic communication: Scammers prefer communication on WhatsApp or Telegram rather than direct phone calls.

What to do instead

📍 Always visit the property physically; do not rely only on photos or online listings.

📍 Meet the property owner in person to confirm authenticity.

📍 Verify the owner’s identity using original documents.

📍 Cross-check property papers with the relevant government authorities.

📍 Do not make any advance payment until you are completely satisfied with all verifications.

📍 Seek advice from a trusted person, broker, or legal advisor whenever possible.

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📍Avoid making quick decisions under pressure or urgency. Remember that haste is the biggest risk in online property deals.

📍Careful verification and patience can prevent major financial losses.

📍 Make informed decisions – don’t be influenced by attractive visuals or unusually low prices.

What to do if you become victim

– Report immediately: Call the national cybercrime helpline number 1930 or report online at cybercrime.gov.in.

📌 Report the listing: Inform the property platform (e.g., 99acres, Housing) to take down the fraudulent advertisement.

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📌 Local police: File an FIR at the local police station for fraud and impersonation.

📌 Alert bank: Contact your bank immediately to freeze the account if you made a transfer.

“In my view, the biggest risk in online property deals is haste. A little caution and proper verification can prevent significant financial loss. The goal of cyber awareness is to ensure that people make informed decisions in online deals, rather than being influenced by appearances or unusually low prices,” Singh said.

The Safe Side

As the world evolves, the digital landscape does too, bringing new opportunities – and new risks. Scammers are becoming more sophisticated, exploiting vulnerabilities to their advantage. In our special feature series, we delve into the latest cybercrime trends and provide practical tips to help you stay informed, secure, and vigilant online.