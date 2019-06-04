Apple watchOS 6 and Health: Menstrual cycle tracking to improved Activity app

Apple announced the new watchOS 6 at its 2019 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Monday. The company also updated some of the health features, introduced watch faces and launched the App store for Apple watch. We look at the changes and upgrades in the health features of watchOS 6.

Advertising

Cycle Tracking app

Apple has introduced a new Cycle Tracking app which allows women to track key information related to their menstrual cycles and see predicted timing for their next period and the fertile window through their Apple Watch. It has a daily log function which enables quick addition of information related to the menstrual cycle, including current period, flow, symptoms, results from ovulation prediction kits and other elements of fertility tracking.

Gaining information about the menstrual cycle can be helpful for women users and they can have a clearer picture of their overall health. In addition to basic preparation, women users can have more information to help track any irregularities and symptoms and enrich discussions with the doctor.

Noise app

Apple also unveiled the Noise app which helps the users to track and understand the sound levels in high decibel environments such as concerts and sporting events which may negatively impact their hearing. The app has a decibel meter which updates real time as per the changes in sound levels. It helps users decide when to step out or use earplugs to give their ears a needed break.

Advertising

Through this app, the Apple watch can send notifications to the user if the decibel level reaches 90 decibels. According to the World Health Organization, such high higher decibels can impact hearing after four hours per week of exposures.

Trends on Activity app

There is a new Trends tab in the Activity app which provides users with a long-term view of their activity behavior to make them understand their progress. The app shows colourful Activity rings on the Apple watch comprising of your Move, Exercise, and Stand metrics throughout the day. The new Trends feature on the Activity app shows if any metric is headed up or down over time for key details such as active calories, exercise minutes, walking pace and more.

In case, the activity shows a downward trend during the last 90 days as compared to the last one year, then the Activity app provides some gentle coaching to help the user get back on his previous fitness regime.