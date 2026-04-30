From ‘Clueless’ to real life: Google Photos unveils AI outfit planner

Google is bringing a touch of Hollywood nostalgia to everyday life with a new feature in Google Photos. The company has announced an upcoming AI-powered tool that can turn your personal photo library into a digital wardrobe, letting users create outfits and even try them on virtually.

The idea draws clear inspiration from the 1995 film Clueless, where the character Cher Horowitz used a computerised closet to scroll through her clothes and pick outfits. That once-fictional concept may soon be part of everyday tech.

Turning photos into a wardrobe

The new feature uses artificial intelligence to scan the images stored in your Google Photos account. It identifies clothing items like tops, bottoms, and accessories—and organises them into a digital closet.