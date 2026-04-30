From ‘Clueless’ to real life: Google Photos unveils AI outfit planner

Google is bringing a touch of Hollywood nostalgia to everyday life with a new feature in Google Photos. The company has announced an upcoming AI-powered tool that can turn your personal photo library into a digital wardrobe, letting users create outfits and even try them on virtually.
The idea draws clear inspiration from the 1995 film Clueless, where the character Cher Horowitz used a computerised closet to scroll through her clothes and pick outfits. That once-fictional concept may soon be part of everyday tech.
The new feature uses artificial intelligence to scan the images stored in your Google Photos account. It identifies clothing items like tops, bottoms, and accessories—and organises them into a digital closet.
From there, users can browse their wardrobe by category and mix and match items to create new looks. The process is designed to feel simple and visual, much like scrolling through a fashion app.
Google says the tool will build this wardrobe automatically, based on the clothes that appear in your existing photos. However, clearer images, especially full-body shots, are likely to produce better results. Users may also choose to take dedicated photos of their clothes for more accurate organisation.
Apart from merely organising clothes, this feature hopes to assist users in deciding what to wear. One can store the suggested outfits in a digital moodboard, thus making it easier to sort out looks depending on various events like work, vacation, or parties. The user can even share these looks with his/her friends.
Another new feature worth noting is the ability to try suggested outfits virtually before actually wearing them. While little is known about its functionality, this feature clearly indicates the direction Google is taking.
The digital closet concept in Clueless originally highlighted a life of luxury and convenience. Over the years, fashion brands and startups have tried to recreate that experience through apps like Acloset, Combyne, and Whering.
Google now appears to be taking that idea further by integrating it into a widely used platform and backing it with AI. The company believes the technology could improve over time, making outfit planning easier and more personalised.
The feature is not live yet, but Google says it will begin rolling out on Android devices later this summer, with iOS support to follow. Once available, users will find it under the “Collections” section in Google Photos.
If it works as promised, the tool could bring a long-imagined piece of movie magic into everyday life, no designer wardrobe required.