From apps to AI agents: Qualcomm exec on the next shift in consumer tech

Qualcomm’s Durga Malladi expects AI agents to become a more prominent smartphone interface, while apps continue to coexist.

Written by: Anuj Bhatia
6 min readMaui (hawaii)Sep 23, 2026 03:35 PM IST
QualcommGoing forward, AI agents will understand context, reason, plan, remember, and act on users’ behalf. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Make us preferred source on Google

A few months ago, many believed consumers didn’t care about AI, despite Silicon Valley’s strong push. However, something appears to have changed. Tech companies are no longer hiding the fact that they may have found a use case consumers actually want: AI agents.

These autonomous software systems can take actions on a user’s behalf, doing things such as booking a cab or reserving a table at a restaurant without the user having to open an app.

A case in point is Meta’s Muse Agent, which topped Apple’s App Store just two weeks after its release. Then there is Google Gemini, an artificial intelligence assistant which has reached 1 billion monthly active users, while token usage has increased sevenfold year over year. Perhaps this is an early indication that AI agents could become part of users’ everyday lives and may eventually make mobile apps a thing of the past.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“Agentic AI is here to stay. As consumers, when they look at the devices around them, they don’t go and talk to a data centre rack; they talk to the devices around them. But their interface to these devices is increasingly becoming a direct interaction with the agent,” said Durga Malladi, EVP and GM, Technology Planning, Edge Solutions & Data Center, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

“Instead of opening a lot of apps, you might simply talk to an agent, and the agent actually does a lot of things behind the scenes. You don’t need to know about it,” Malladi told indianexpress.com in an interview at the Snapdragon Summit in Maui, Hawaii.

Also read | ‘A phone is unique to you, it’s not going anywhere’: Qualcomm CEO’s big bet on agentic AI as company unveils new mobile chips
Qualcomm Qualcomm said that its Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 are designed with agentic AI in mind. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

A shift from apps to agents

Until now, AI agents have largely been tried and tested in the enterprise space, where they have been pitched as a new type of interface and even described as bona fide “employees.” Many companies have deployed AI agents at scale to provide customer service, write code, and analyse data. However, enterprises face several challenges in deploying and managing AI agents, including high costs and cybersecurity risks.

For consumers, the early success of Meta’s Muse AI agent and even Google’s Gemini app makes a strong case that tech companies are preparing consumers for a shift from the era of apps to the era of agents. Right now, the vision isn’t fully materialised in today’s consumer usage; it’s where things are clearly moving.

Story continues below this ad

This also means the chipsets will be designed to meet the computational demands of agentic AI. They will also need to support personalised AI, which is only possible if they can understand personal context, remember exactly what you said, and learn from your messages, emails and conversations to build a private knowledge graph.

This could make AI agents more useful by letting them provide nuanced answers, remember past doctor appointments, create personalised travel itineraries, schedule emails, and complete tasks on users’ behalf.

Qualcomm Honor’s Robot Phone, which was on display at the Snapdragon Summit in Maui, Hawaii, hints at a shift towards agentic AI, where users rely less on an app-based interface. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

An evolving space

Wednesday’s launch of two new Qualcomm chips — the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 — may signal that agentic AI is no longer limited to business users; it is coming to smartphones.

Consumers also face challenges with AI agents. For example, if an agent can book a ticket on your behalf or purchase a product online, it needs access to your personal data, including emails and bank accounts. That raises the question of consumer trust: can users trust an agent, and who is behind it?

Story continues below this ad

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon cited “trust” and “convenience” as prerequisites for this shift during his keynote address. For AI to act on a user’s behalf, security and privacy must be guaranteed, while final control must remain with the user.

Malladi sees agentic AI as an evolving space, but expects agents to play a bigger role in consumers’ day-to-day lives while apps may become a second option. “We are not there yet. The apps are still going to coexist, but the utility of apps is gradually taking a back seat to agents. Instead of opening an app first, I might actually talk to my agent first. That’s a shift in consumer behaviour,” he said.

Also read | ‘Alexa+ is more conversational’: Amazon execs on bringing AI-powered assistant to India
Qualcomm Durga Malladi, EVP and GM, Technology Planning, Edge Solutions & Data Center, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (Image credit: Durga Malladi/X)

Malladi also reminded that many compare AI use for enterprises versus consumers but often miss what AI actually means to a business versus a consumer. AI for an enterprise improves operational and workflow efficiency, he said, while for consumers, it has to fade into the background to become a powerful tool.

“Every time you take a picture, there’s actually a lot of AI involved in image stabilisation and processing. What you see is essentially the output of computational photography. But you don’t think you are using AI,” he explained, highlighting how AI is already used in consumer devices.

Story continues below this ad

“I think there will be a point in time when consumers will use an AI agent so frequently that they forget the fact that it’s actually using AI behind the scenes. The operational efficiency metric used by enterprises is different from a consumer standpoint. For consumers, it’s about being more convenient, useful and productive, but in a different domain altogether,” Malladi added.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Anuj Bhatia
Anuj Bhatia

Anuj Bhatia is an Assistant Editor at indianexpress.com with a career spanning over a decade. Active in the domain since 2011, he has established himself as a distinct voice in tech journalism, specializing in long-form narratives that bridge the gap between complex innovation and consumer lifestyle. Experience & Career: Anuj has been a key contributor to The Indian Express since late 2016. Prior to his current tenure, he served as a Senior Tech Writer at My Mobile magazine and held a role as a reviewer and tech writer at Gizbot. His professional trajectory reflects a rigorous commitment to technology reporting, backed by a postgraduate degree from Banaras Hindu University. Expertise & Focus Areas: Anuj’s reporting covers the spectrum of personal technology, characterized by a unique blend of modern analysis and historical context. His key focus areas include: Core Technology: Comprehensive coverage of smartphones, personal computers, apps, and lifestyle tech. Deep-Dive Narratives: Specializes in composing longer-form feature articles and explainers that explore the intersection of history, technology, and popular culture. Global & Local Scope: Reports extensively on major international product launches from industry titans like Apple and Google, while simultaneously covering the ecosystem of indie and home-grown tech startups. Niche Interests: A dedicated focus on vintage technology and retro gaming, offering readers a nostalgic yet analytical perspective on the evolution of tech. Authoritativeness & Trust Anuj is a trusted voice in the industry, recognized for his ability to de-jargonize trending topics and provide context to rapid technological advancements. His authority is reinforced by his on-ground presence at major international tech conferences and his nuanced approach to product reviews. By balancing coverage of the world's most valuable tech brands with emerging startups, he offers a holistic and objective view of the global technology landscape. Find all stories by Anuj Bhatia here. You can find Anuj on Linkedin. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 23: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments