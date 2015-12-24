Free Wi-Fi for international travellers at Amritsar airport

Indian travellers already have free WiFi facility at the airport. Indian travellers already have free WiFi facility at the airport.

The Airport Authority of India today launched free Wi-Fi services at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport for international travellers. Indian travellers already have this facility at the airport.

The free Wi-Fi services were launched by Deputy Commissioner Ravi Bhagat who was also accompanied by AAI Airport Director Venkateshwar Rao.

Launched in collaboration with Connexun Informatics the services will be made available free-of-charge for 30 minutes during stay or transit hours of the passengers, Rao said.

The facility will offer easy connectivity to passengers to check mails, get flight information online, browse web and send messages. Lauding the AAI’s initiative, Bhagat said this facility will be a great advantage for international passengers.

