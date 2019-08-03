Free video streaming on Indian Railways trains soon, confirms Piyush Goyal

Indian Railways will soon offer free video streaming to passengers on railway stations and in trains without any extra charges. With this passengers will be able to stream movies, TV shows and more directly on their mobile phones or tablets in a similar fashion to in-flight entertainment on aeroplanes.

This news was confirmed by Piyush Goyal the Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry, in a tweet, where he said “Soon, stream your favourite movies, shows and music on trains and stations.” However, he did not mention as to when we will be able to see this plan go into action.

The Indian Railways after this plan is implemented might start placing advertisements on the content to generate revenue. Advertisements might be implemented on the home page of the platform and might be integrated in-between the content like pre-roll and post-roll ads.

According to a report by The Financial Express, this project will be helmed by RailTel, which is also the company that provides free Wi-Fi at railway stations.

The project is reported to be executed as a pilot run at of the railway stations where the RailTel free Wi-Fi service is available, however, there are no details regarding when or where this trial run will take place. As for inside of the trains, the service is said to be integrated inside of media servers, which will reside on the train for a smooth streaming experience.

As of now, the government has announced no streaming partners for the service or what catalogue of free content will the passengers be able to view. All of these details are expected to follow soon.