5 apps that can help you meditate better, reduce lockdown stress

Everyone is stuck at home for a very long time now, over a month to be specific, due to the coronavirus pandemic. And this is going to go on for some more weeks at least. Unable to step out and meet friends and breathe fresh air can build on to the existing stress of working from home. Keeping mental health sane at this time of crisis is very important and having that in mind here are five very useful apps that let you have better mental health and reduce stress big time.

Headspace

Headspace is a very popular meditation app available on both Play store as well as App store. The app has a free and paid version available called — Headspace Plus. Besides Meditation, Headspace also helps you have a better sleep cycle via various sessions and reduce stress from life.

The Headspace meditation app offers classes on how to breathe, meditate, sleep properly. It also provides exercises on everything from managing anxiety to stress relief to breathing, calm, and focus. The app helps people who have never meditated before with its free Basics course that teaches the essentials of meditation and mindfulness.

Let’s Meditate: Sleep & Guided Meditation

The best thing about this app is it doesn’t require sign-ups and also has no ads. To use the app you will just need to choose a track and hit play to start your day’s meditation session. The app offers a variety of content including a curated list of guided meditation tracks catering to a wide variety of topics such as anxiety, body scan, healing, sleep, among others. One of the best things about this is it good for people who have less time as well as the ones who can spend an hour on mediation a day. It provides meditation tracks as short as 5 minutes and also tracks lasting over 40 minutes. There’s also an option to play these mediation tracks offline.

Insight Timer – Free Meditation App

This app offers everything starting from guided meditations and talks led by the world’s top meditation and mindfulness experts, neuroscientists, psychologists and teachers from Stanford, Harvard, the University of Oxford and more. It is good for both beginners as well as experienced practitioners. It provides 40,000+ guided meditations, thousands of music tracks and ambient sounds to calm the mind, focus, sleep better and relax, thousands of discussion groups and community features, and also stats and milestones for tracking your progress.

Meditation Music – Relax, Yoga

The app offers HD Meditation Music to users and helps them find inner peace and calmness. Meditation Music contains twelve different high quality meditation melodies. The best bit about the app is that it works offline. Some of the popular features of the app are: high quality meditation music, relaxing sounds and melodies, intuitive Timer so the music player automatically turns off, notifies you that the timer will finish soon, and more.

Serenity: Guided Meditation & Mindfulness

The app allows users to learn several meditation and mindfulness techniques that help them to stay calm and relax mind. The app also provides features such as sleep guides — selection of guided meditations designed to help users sleep using relaxation techniques, peaceful tracks and tranquil sounds. There are also features like stress relief, quick meditations, daily meditations, among others. The good bit is the app doesn’t require sign up to be used.

