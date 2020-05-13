Fraudsters tricking people with Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams look alikes

Fake Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet domains are tricking users. (Image: Reuters) Fake Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet domains are tricking users. (Image: Reuters)

Cybercriminals are finding new ways every other day to scam people around the world. They have now started to target the video conferencing apps, which are becoming more and more popular in the wake of Covid-19 lockdown.

As per a report by Check Point Research, hackers have registered domains posing as popular video conferencing solutions like Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams. The report says that such domains could be used to pose as official links while potentially tricking people into downloading malware or sharing their personal information.

In just the last three weeks, cybercriminals have registered 2,449 Zoom-related domains alone, as per the report. Check Point Research claims that 32 of these domains are malicious whereas 320 are deemed “suspicious”.

The report mentions an instance of attempted phishing as well where hackers sent an email that looks like an official email from Microsoft Teams. However, the button in the email to “open” Teams, was actually a malicious URL, which downloaded malware to the user’s computer system.

In this case, cybercriminals are simply exploiting the increasing popularity of video conferencing platforms given how people are dependent on such applications for their professional and personal needs. A report by Sensor Tower reveals that Zoom was the most downloaded application in the month of April 2020. The list of top 10 non-game application also included other video conferencing solutions like Google Meet (at 8th position) and Microsoft Teams (at 10th position).

Earlier, we found cybercriminals using coronavirus scare as a tool to target people by setting up fake COVID-19 tracking dashboards to hack computers, putting up malicious websites and apps related to COVID-19, carrying out phishing attacks posing as WHO officials, running coronavirus-themed spam campaigns and more.

