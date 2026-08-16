France’s top court blocks social media ban for under-15s

France’s top court on Friday blocked a bill banning social media access for under-15s, saying it infringed upon freedom of expression and delivering a setback for President Emmanuel Macron, who asked his government to rewrite the legislation.

The bill would have barred children younger than 15 from opening a social media ⁠account ​from September 1. Accounts already open would be closed within four months by social media platforms, which would also need to use age verification approved by the French privacy regulator.

But France’s Constitutional Council found that the bill, while requiring everyone to give proof of age, ​failed “to specify ​the conditions and limits” under which it should ⁠be provided, as well as infringing on freedoms and privacy.