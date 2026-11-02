Foxconn working on a new tie-up with OpenAI, says there is no AI bubble

Foxconn, the world’s biggest contract electronics manufacturer, on Friday flagged that a collaboration with leading US artificial intelligence developer OpenAI was in the works, though details were scant.

Foxconn Chairman Young Liu ⁠told ​reporters at the company’s annual event to showcase its technology that he had met OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman earlier in the day ​and ​there would be an announcement once ⁠details were confirmed.

Liu did not elaborate further. Any deal would build ‌upon last year’s agreement between the two firms to work together on designing and engineering data-centre racks, components and other AI hardware.

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Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry and Nvidia’s biggest AI server maker, is increasingly relying ⁠on AI ⁠infrastructure for growth.