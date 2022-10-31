scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Foxconn COVID woes may hit up to 30% of iPhone Nov shipments from Zhengzhou plant

Foxconn's factory in Zhengzhou assembles the majority of the company's global iPhone output, though Apple also produces the product in southern China as well as in India.

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are displayed at the Apple Fifth Avenue store, in Manhattan, New York City. (Image: Reuters)

Apple supplier Foxconn’s COVID-19 woes at its vast iPhone manufacturing facility in China’s Zhengzhou city could slash the site’s November iPhone shipments by up to 30%, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The source, who declined to be identified as the information was private, said Foxconn is working to boost iPhone production at its factory in the southern city of Shenzhen.

Foxconn referred Reuters to a statement it released late on Sunday, in which the company said that the situation
was gradually being brought under control and that Foxconn would coordinate back-up production capacity with its other plants to reduce any potential impact.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment. Shares of Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, dropped 1.9% on Monday morning, compared to a 1.1% rise in the broader market.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Lula pips Bolsonaro in Brazil but faces several economi...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Lula pips Bolsonaro in Brazil but faces several economi...
Mumbai: Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputesPremium
Mumbai: Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputes
Coimbatore blast: Trio seen on CCTV were reported to police by mother of ...Premium
Coimbatore blast: Trio seen on CCTV were reported to police by mother of ...
How RBI fell behind the curve on containing inflationPremium
How RBI fell behind the curve on containing inflation

Foxconn’s factory in Zhengzhou assembles the majority of the company’s global iPhone output, though Apple also produces the product in southern China as well as in India.

The plant, which employs about 200,000 workers, has in recent days been rocked by worker discontent over stringent measures to curb COVID-19 within the site.

Several migrant workers fled the plant over the weekend for their hometowns, driving cities to hastily draw up plans to accommodate them.

Advertisement

The impact on production comes amid the traditionally busy time for electronics makers and ahead of the year-end holiday season, which is also a prime time for vendors such as Apple.

Under China’s ultra-strict zero-COVID policies, localities are mandated to act swiftly to quell any outbreaks, with measures that could include full-scale lockdowns. On Oct. 19, Foxconn banned all dining-in at canteens and required workers to take their meals in their dormitories, but said that production was normal.

Photographs and videos circulating widely on Chinese social media since Saturday showed Foxconn workers trekking across fields in the day and along roads at night. Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the posts.

First published on: 31-10-2022 at 09:20:15 am
Next Story

Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi govt deploys 586 teams to monitor construction ban in the capital

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Photos: NASA and SpaceX’s historic Crew-5 launch to International Space Station
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Oct 31: Latest News
Advertisement