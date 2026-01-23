Forza Horizon 6 officially announced, heads to Japan in 2026

Playground Games and Turn 10 have formally announced Forza Horizon 6, the next exciting chapter in the popular racing series. The game was formally revealed during the Xbox Developer Direct, and Forza Horizon 6 is expected to take the series further, featuring a new map, a new setting, and a number of other features beyond racing.
Developers have also confirmed that a PlayStation 5 version is in the works and will arrive later in the year, making this one of the first Horizon titles to be playable across all major platforms.
In Forza Horizon 6, the Horizon Festival is set to be located in Japan, a country known for its extensive car culture and the contrast between urban and scenic routes.
discover the breathtaking landscapes of Japan on May 19 | #DeveloperDirect
— Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) January 22, 2026
Forza Horizon 6 is scheduled to launch on May 19, 2026, for Xbox Series X|S and PC through the Microsoft Store and Steam. Players who purchase the Premium Edition will be able to start playing four days earlier, on May 15. At launch, players can choose from three editions of the game.
The Standard Edition, priced at $69.99 (Rs 6,425), includes the full base experience. The Deluxe Edition costs $99.99 (Rs 9,179) and includes additional content, such as the Car Pass and Welcome Pack. The Premium Edition, priced at $119.99 (Rs 11,016), offers the most complete package, including VIP benefits, additional car packs, two future expansions, and early access. As a bonus, all players who pre-order the game will receive a pre-tuned Ferrari J50.
The biggest change in Forza Horizon 6 is its setting. Japan serves as the backdrop for what developers describe as the largest map in Horizon history. The world includes busy urban areas, winding mountain roads, and quieter rural regions. Tokyo City plays a major role, and is said to be far larger than any previous city featured in the series.
Players will be able to drive on routes inspired by famous Japanese roads, including highways similar to the C1 Loop, broad avenues, and challenging mountain passes such as Mt Haruna and Bandai Azuma. The intention is to inject the pace of street racing and the serenity of picturesque driving.
The auto remains the essence. There are over 550 vehicles which will come with Forza Horizon 6. There are a hundred varieties of older and newer cars, and the rally vehicles. Among the cover vehicles are the 2025 GR GT Prototype, which appears in a video game for the very first time, and the 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser. Several changes have been introduced to vehicle customisation. These changes include tyre wear and improved Steering Animations.
Besides racing, other details have also been provided in the game environment. Players can design garages and mansions in the game environment according to their preferences. There are Forza Edition cars that have extreme makeovers in the game environment, while other aftermarket vehicles can be found parked throughout the game environment.
From its setting in Japan to its enormous worlds to explore and its obvious dedication to the concept of car culture, Forza Horizon 6 is looking to burst onto the scene as a title that is much more than just a standard racing game. Only time will tell if that will be the case.
