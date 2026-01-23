Forza Horizon 6 officially announced, heads to Japan in 2026

Forza Horizon 6 is scheduled to launch on May 19, 2026, for Xbox Series X|S and PC through the Microsoft Store and Steam. (Image: Forza)

Playground Games and Turn 10 have formally announced Forza Horizon 6, the next exciting chapter in the popular racing series. The game was formally revealed during the Xbox Developer Direct, and Forza Horizon 6 is expected to take the series further, featuring a new map, a new setting, and a number of other features beyond racing.

Developers have also confirmed that a PlayStation 5 version is in the works and will arrive later in the year, making this one of the first Horizon titles to be playable across all major platforms.

In Forza Horizon 6, the Horizon Festival is set to be located in Japan, a country known for its extensive car culture and the contrast between urban and scenic routes.