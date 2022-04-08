Fortnite maker Epic and Lego link up to offer metaverse experience for kids

Epic Games Inc., the publisher of Fortnite, and Lego Group are teaming up to create a “digital experience for kids of all ages.” The partnership announced Thursday by two of the best-known entertainment companies for kids, aims to provide tools that will “empower them to become confident creators and deliver amazing play opportunities in a safe and positive space,” Epic said in a statement.

Details on that experience are slim, but Epic notably doesn’t use the word “game” to describe it. The statement adds that Epic will leverage its 2020 acquisition of SuperAwesome, a moderation tool also used by Lego, to protect kids’ online experience.

Epic Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney has been one of the most enthusiastic supporters of the metaverse, envisioned as an immersive version of the internet, where people will interact, play games or complete tasks as a digital avatar. But while gaming and tech companies are rushing to establish themselves in the metaverse, the fledgling new environment has also sparked concerns about protecting children interacting with adults in a 3D world.

Epic’s digital video game storefront currently sells Lego’s video games, including the Lego Batman series. “Kids enjoy playing in digital and physical worlds and move seamlessly between the two,” said Lego CEO Niels Christiansen. “Just as we’ve protected children’s rights to safe physical play for generations, we are committed to doing the same for digital play.”