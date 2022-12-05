scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

Fortnite chapter 4 goes official: New island, weapons, and dirtbikes

Fortnite chapter 4 is now official and is available for free on PC, Xbox, Playstation, Nintendo Switch, and Android devices.

Fortnite chapter 4 also introduces new island, dirt bikes, and weapons.

With every new chapter release, Fornite gets a major overhaul with new weapons, costumes, vehicles, and islands to keep the players engaged with new content. Fortnite chapter 4 is now official, which also introduced a new island with a castle named citadel that contains a point of interest called the Ageless.

Not just that, the new island on the Fornite chapter 4 also has aspects like Anvil Square, a “peaceful-looking town in the heart of a forest”, Brutal Bastion, which is the “headquarters of the Reality Warriors is located among the snowy mountains” and one can now create a snowball using Pickaxe that can be used to attack enemies.

Fortnite gets “Trail Thrasher” dirtbikes

With the chapter 4 update, Fornite finally has dirtbikes called “Trail Thrasher” that can be used to perform tricks and you can even attack an enemy with a weapon when you are riding one.

If you are a Marvel fan, especially Hulk, you will soon be able to get that avatar from the Fortnite shop pretty soon. The update has also introduced a lot of new weapons like an ex-calibre rifle, thunder shotgun, maven auto shotgun, red-eye assault rifle, twin mag smg, and tactical pistol.

Fornite Chapter 4 also has new provisions such as slap berries that not only improve health but also offer short-term unlimited Energy regen. Similarly, there is also slap juice that recovers health and delivers longer temporary Energy regen.

With the official launch, the fourth season of Fornite seems to pack a lot of new features, which should make battle royale-style gamers happy. Fortnite is available for Windows, Playstation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and Android devices for free with in-app purchases. Users who already have the Fortnite game installed on their device have to update it to get the latest features of Fortnite chapter 4.

First published on: 05-12-2022 at 06:31:07 pm
