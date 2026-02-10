Former Apple designer Jony Ive designs Ferrari’s upcoming electric car

The steering wheel is light, made of recycled aluminium, and features a three-spoke design with clean lines inspired by the Ferraris of the 1950s and 1960s. (Image: Ferrari)

Ferrari has offered the first real glimpse inside its long-awaited all-electric supercar. The company released official images of the interior of its first EV, called the Ferrari Luce, meaning ‘light’ in Italian. While Ferrari has once again stopped short of showing the car’s exterior, the interior reveal alone has drawn attention, largely because it was designed by Jony Ive.

This marks the second time Ferrari has teased the Luce—previously known as Elettrica—without revealing its full form. This time, however, the Italian automaker is banking on the reputation of its designer to carry the reveal.

Jony Ive steps into the automotive world

Ferrari entrusted the Luce’s interior to LoveFrom, the design studio run by Ive and fellow designer Marc Newson. Ive, best known as Apple’s former chief designer, behind iconic products such as the iMac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch has sparked curiosity with his move into automotive design. Some observers see hints of what an Apple-designed car might have looked like if Project Titan had advanced.