Former Apple designer Jony Ive designs Ferrari’s upcoming electric car

Ferrari has offered the first real glimpse inside its long-awaited all-electric supercar. The company released official images of the interior of its first EV, called the Ferrari Luce, meaning ‘light’ in Italian. While Ferrari has once again stopped short of showing the car’s exterior, the interior reveal alone has drawn attention, largely because it was designed by Jony Ive.
This marks the second time Ferrari has teased the Luce—previously known as Elettrica—without revealing its full form. This time, however, the Italian automaker is banking on the reputation of its designer to carry the reveal.
Ferrari entrusted the Luce’s interior to LoveFrom, the design studio run by Ive and fellow designer Marc Newson. Ive, best known as Apple’s former chief designer, behind iconic products such as the iMac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch has sparked curiosity with his move into automotive design. Some observers see hints of what an Apple-designed car might have looked like if Project Titan had advanced.
Ferrari and LoveFrom have been working together quietly for five years. The Luce is the first public result of that collaboration. Ferrari has already unveiled the EV’s technical foundations and says the exterior will make its debut in May 2026.
Ive’s Apple design influence is evident in the Luce interior, particularly in its button features. The steering wheel is light, made of recycled aluminium, and features a three-spoke design with clean lines inspired by the Ferraris of the 1950s and 1960s. Two pods feature an assortment of physical buttons for the indicators, wipers, cruise control, and bumpy road setting, not to mention the signature red Manettino switch. A knurled knob is used to select the different powertrain modes: Range, Tour, and Performance.
Modern technology is also integrated into the interior, allowing the cabin to come equipped with a 10-inch touchscreen, similar to modern-day iPads, which can be moved via the palm rest platform. Below the display, there are toggle switches that can be used to control media and temperature, as well as a clock that can be analogue or digital and even function as a compass or lap timer.
The 12.5-inch instrument cluster resembles three analogue dials encased in black but is actually an OLED screen composed of eight layers. It utilises bespoke Samsung OLED panels to create the three-dial effect, with the central needle indicating speed while the outer dials adjust according to the selected powertrain settings. Additional alerts, navigation instructions, and shifting aids are also displayed.
To complement the design, there is a floating centre console that has been crafted with leather and glass; it houses a glass knob used to operate the driving selector gear. The striking feature of the centre console is the recess for the key that has to be inserted for the engine to start; as the key is inserted, it turns from yellow to black, signifying the transfer of power to the vehicle.
Launch control is activated through a helicopter-style grip located above the driver’s head, along with switches for exterior lights. The centre console has useful features, such as two cubbies, two cup holders, buttons for trunk and central locking, as well as controls for all windows. There are rear-view screens that feature information on speed, lap times, telemetry, and more.
