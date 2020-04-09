Forget Zoom, try out Google Meet for your next office video call [complete guide] Forget Zoom, try out Google Meet for your next office video call [complete guide]

Video calling platforms such as Hangouts Meet, Zoom, Skype are gaining wide popularity as people worldwide depend a lot on them for work video conference calls. And also to connect with colleagues, friends and family members during coronavirus lockdown. We previously detailed how to use Zoom and become a pro at Skype calls. Today we will discuss how to make video calls using Hangouts Meet, which is now rebranded as Google Meet.

Hangouts Meet has been there for quite some time. In the latest Google Cloud blog post, Google directors of product management, Karthik Lakshminarayanan and Smita Hashim revealed that Hangouts Meet has now been rebranded to Google Meet to reach out to more consumers. Google previously confirmed Google Meet’s usage has surged by 25 times when compared to January and is adding over 2 million new users every single day.

Besides announcing the rebranded name the latest blog post lists some privacy measures as well that Google Meet is taking in order to secure remote meetings and keep them safe from being hacked. If you have recently joined Google Meet or are thinking to create an account soon there are some tips to use the video calling platform.

To start with first, download the Google Meet/Hangouts Meet on your preferred device. To start with first, download the Google Meet/Hangouts Meet on your preferred device.

How to use Google Meet

Google Meet works on both desktop/laptop and smartphone. However, on Apple App store the app is still called Hangouts Meet, possibly the rebranded app will be available for all in the days to come. The desktop version is called Google Meet though.

–Login using your Google account. Enter the email ID and password. In case you don’t have a Gmail account, create one with some information first.

–To use Google Meet efficiently you will need to provide access to your camera and microphone to be used during a video call.

–To start a new meeting click on “New Meeting” option right below the smartphone screen.

–You will then need to add other people in the video call either by entering their email ID or by sharing the meeting code with them.

–During the meeting, you can also chat by typing your message. This works similar to Zoom.

–To have a seamless video conferencing experience you can turn on the’caption’ option by heading over to the Settings menu so that people can also read what you are saying.

–Google Meet also allows you to record the video call for future reference. Just head to the Settings options and click on Present screen option. You can then click on Start broadcast option. The recording will begin in 3 seconds. To stop recording click on Stop broadcast. Keep phone in DND while the recording in on so no notification interrupts the recording.

–To join a meeting just enter the meeting code and you’re good to go.

