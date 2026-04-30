Foldable iPhone and OLED MacBook may debut under Apple’s Ultra branding

Apple is also reportedly focusing on reducing the display crease and improving durability—two key challenges for foldable smartphones. (Image Source:Sony Dickson/X)

Apple may be preparing a major shift in how it brands its most premium devices. Reports suggest the company could expand its Ultra label to include a foldable iPhone and a new MacBook, marking a broader strategy to position its top-end products more distinctly.

According to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple plans to launch its first foldable iPhone as the “iPhone Ultra” instead of the expected “iPhone Fold”. This signals that the company may use the Ultra branding more widely across its ecosystem, a move reportedly prioritised for Apple’s next CEO, John Ternus.

Foldable iPhone could sit above Pro lineup

The foldable iPhone is expected to debut later this year alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, not as a replacement but as a more premium offering that will sit above the Pro models, with Apple possibly avoiding traditional numbering for the device, similar to its approach to the iPhone Air.