Foldable iPhone and OLED MacBook may debut under Apple’s Ultra branding

Apple may be preparing a major shift in how it brands its most premium devices. Reports suggest the company could expand its Ultra label to include a foldable iPhone and a new MacBook, marking a broader strategy to position its top-end products more distinctly.
According to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple plans to launch its first foldable iPhone as the “iPhone Ultra” instead of the expected “iPhone Fold”. This signals that the company may use the Ultra branding more widely across its ecosystem, a move reportedly prioritised for Apple’s next CEO, John Ternus.
The foldable iPhone is expected to debut later this year alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, not as a replacement but as a more premium offering that will sit above the Pro models, with Apple possibly avoiding traditional numbering for the device, similar to its approach to the iPhone Air.
The device is said to feature a book-style folding design, with a large inner display comparable to an iPad mini when opened, and a smaller 5.3-inch cover screen when folded. The main folding display could measure around 7.8 inches.
Apple is also reportedly focusing on reducing the display crease and improving durability—two key challenges for foldable smartphones. The device may run iOS with new interface changes inspired by iPad-style multitasking, including side-by-side apps and updated layouts.
In terms of hardware, the iPhone Ultra is expected to include an A20 Pro chip, a battery of 5,500mAh or higher, and a dual rear camera setup featuring a 48MP primary lens and a 48MP ultra-wide lens, along with 18MP front cameras on both the inner and outer displays. Biometric authentication could use Touch ID integrated into the side frame instead of Face ID. The device may feature a premium build using titanium and aluminium, along with Apple’s C2 modem chip.
At the same time, Apple is also said to be working on a new MacBook under the Ultra branding, which could feature an OLED touchscreen and offer a different experience compared to the current MacBook Pro lineup, positioning it as a more expensive and advanced option.
Reports indicate that Samsung Display will manufacture the OLED panels, with production expected to begin later this year, including 14-inch and 16-inch panel sizes. Shipments could potentially reach up to two million units by the end of the year.
If these plans move forward, Apple’s Ultra branding, already seen in products like the Apple Watch Ultra and its high-end chips, could soon extend across multiple categories, creating a clear top tier that highlights the company’s most advanced and premium devices.