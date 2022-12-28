Apple’s next iPad mini likely coming in 2024, won’t be a foldable: Report

Apple is expected to announce the refreshed iPad mini in 2024. While it might look similar to the current generation iPad mini, the upcoming iteration is expected to get a hardware refresh. As reported by CNET, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo with a great track record on Apple leaks, the next iPad mini won’t be a foldable one.

Due to higher manufacturing costs, Apple is unlikely to upgrade the iPad mini with foldable tech at least until 2025. So, if you were looking forward to a foldable device from Apple, you might have to wait for a few more years. This also suggests that Apple might be working on it’s very first foldable, and might launch it once the technology is mature enough for general usage.

Apple refreshed the iPad mini back in 2021 with a new unibody design with slim bezels, and Touch ID integrated into the power button, and it is also the first iPad mini to receive a USB Type-C port for charging and data syncing. Similarly, the device was also launched with the latest A15 Bionic processor, although it came with a slower GPU and CPU when compared to the iPhone 13 Pro.

Additionally, the 6th Gen iPad mini also got Apple Pencil support (2nd Gen). The upcoming 7th Gen iPad mini might look similar to the current variant. However, in terms of performance, it is likely to get a new processor, possibly with more RAM and storage options.

Currently, the 6th Gen iPad mini is the most affordable iPad that supports 2nd Gen Apple Pencil and the 64GB variant is available for around Rs 43,000 in India. In fact, the iPad mini almost costs similar to the 10th Gen iPad despite having a more powerful processor and a better display (laminated screen).