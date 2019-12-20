Focused towards superior experience, will continue to offer best value with OnePlus TV: OnePlus India

OnePlus announced two models in India including the OnePlus TV Q1 at Rs 69,000 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro at Rs 99,900 respectively. OnePlus announced two models in India including the OnePlus TV Q1 at Rs 69,000 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro at Rs 99,900 respectively.

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus TV along side OnePlus 7 smartphone in September. Two models were announced in India including the OnePlus TV Q1 at Rs 69,000 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro at Rs 99,900 respectively. A little over two months since the launch of OnePlus TV Q1 series in India, Vikas Agarwal, GM, OnePlus India, answered questions on the uptake on the device as well as the features that customers liked the most and more.

1. How has been the uptake on the OnePlus TVs? What has been the best feedback?

The OnePlus TV Q1 series marked our entry into the Premium TV segment in India and we have received an overwhelming response from the community. According to Counterpoint Research, OnePlus had a steady start in the TV segment already capturing 1 per cent of the overall TV market share in its debut during the festive season. The research also mentions, in the above Rs 50,000 segment, the OnePlus TV captured 13 per cent market share during the same festive month. From an online sales perspective, over 42 per cent of the premium TVs sold on Amazon.in were OnePlus TVs, which made it the best-selling TV among premium TVs on this platform.

2. What have customers liked?

Customers across have shown love and enthusiasm for the OnePlus TV. Some of the features which stood out in our interactions with the community include: Smart Volume Control and OnePlus Connect.

3. Where do you think you need to improve?

We believe in giving the best hardware and software experience to our users, and the OnePlus TV is a product of that same thought. Just like our smartphones we have promised our customers with 3 years of timely updates which will keep enhancing the OnePlus TV better. We are also on a constant move to explore new content partnerships to bring the best content to the TV.

4. Are you now confident enough to come to come up with more devices?

These past years have been about constant exploration, diving deep into how best we can use technology and innovation. We began our journey with the goal to provide the best possible smartphone experience and with our entry in the TV segment, we are one step closer to the fully integrated ecosystem. We will continue our research on market feasibility and the need for the product before working on it.

5. Will new price points be explored?

Currently we are focusing towards delivering a superior experience. When it comes to price, we will continue to offer the best value to our community. As of now the brand is not focusing on working around new price points for the OnePlus TV.

6. Are you also looking at other verticals now?

Since 2013, we have focused towards building the best smartphone possible. In the process, our team and community have learned a tremendous amount about software, hardware, design, product development, and delivering on the best possible user experience. These efforts – all of those long nights and weekends in the office contributed by this team and community have paved an excellent foundation on which to build the OnePlus TV experience.

For most of us, there are four major environments we experience each day: the home, the workplace, the commute, and being on-the-move. The home – perhaps the most important environment experience – is just starting to enjoy the benefits of intelligent connectivity. We believe your TV has the potential to be so much more than where you watch your favorite shows. Our vision extends to building a truly connected experience where these four zones are inter-connected and interact with each other seamlessly; creating that ecosystem is the ultimate goal. The OnePlus TV will be the brand’s first step towards creating this connected experience, starting with the ‘connected home’ and has now become a medium for seamless interaction, communication and immersive content consumption.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd