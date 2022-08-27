scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Focus on 4K home projectors now thanks to pandemic: Viewsonic India

Is affordability shifting the focus of home entertainment from Full HD to 4K in India? Here's what Viewsonic Vice President Muneer Ahmad has to say.

viewsonic, home entertainment, projector,(Image Source: Viewsonic)

The home projector market in India is slowly but surely shifting towards the 4K segment and most companies are now focusing here instead of HD, Muneer Ahmad, vice-president sales and marketing, ViewSonic India told indianexpress.com in a recent interaction.

“People are preferring 4K because the price has also become affordable. Because of the pandemic they don’t have to take a risk by going to the theatre and want to have the same experience at home,” Ahmad said, explaining the reasons for the exponential growth of this segment in India over the past couple of years.

Ahmad said since the television has a limitation of screen size, many users are preferring projectors now to power their home theatre systems. “If one wants to go for a 75-inch TV, for instance, it is going to cost well over Rs 1 lakh. A projector in contrast is not that expensive and you can go up to even 160 inch screen size and that too with quality output,” he added.

But Ahmad clarified that all this has changed recently and even till four years back projectors in homes were a very niche segment. “Now people are preferring this set up and the pandemic has given a boost to this thinking.”

Platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime have played a good role in promoting this segment, Ahmad underlined. “Now if you have an independent speaker and inbuilt Android platform, you can run OTT platform directly on the projector,” he said, adding that this along with the lower cost of ownership is giving a fillip to the segment.

Ahmed said the increasing popularity of the hybrid classroom model is also taking projectors to more classroom, and beyond the Tier 1 and 2 schools. “We are seeing a very high spike for products like interactive flat panels too because of online classes,” he added. 

