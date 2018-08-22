Flipkart Superr Sale on August 25: Get deals on smartphones, laptops, and more

Flipkart has announced a one-day sale on its site on August 25. Flipkart has announced a one-day sale on its site on August 25.

Flipkart will be holding a single day sale on August 25, dubbed Superr Sale. Early access will be granted to Flipkart Plus members on August 24. During the sale, customers will be able to see various discounts on smartphones, laptops, TVs, and cameras across the platform. Additionally, the company has also partnered with HDFC Bank to offer customers a 10 per cent discount on select products.

Flipkart Plus members will be able to access the sale page at 9 PM on August 24, whereas regular users will be able to to see the live deals at the stroke of midnight on August 25.

The company has showcased a few deals which will be made available during the sale. The deals include 70 per cent off on TV and other home appliances, and up to 80 per cent off on laptops, audio devices, cameras, and more. The company will also be holding flash sales for the Xiaomi Redmi 5A, 55-inch Mi TV 4, and the 55-inch iFFALCON 4K Android smart TV.

Also Read: Pocophone F1 India launch on August 22, will be Flipkart exclusive

Flipkart will also be having a rush hour deals which will start from midnight to 2 AM. Every eight hours there will also be superr deals on smartphones and gadgets, while every hour 24 new deals will show up from various product categories.

Also Read: Walmart completes deal to acquire 77 per cent stake in Flipkart

The company will also be offering up to 80 per cent discount on furniture, furnishing, and cookware. It will also have products from the beauty, toys, sports, and books in its starting from Rs 99 section. Clothing, footwear, and accessories will see discounts from 30 per cent to 80 per cent.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd