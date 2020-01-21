Flipkart Republic Day sale: Samsung, Vu, Xiaomi TVs are available with discount

Flipkart Republic Days sale is offering massive discount on smart TV. Check out the best ones. Flipkart Republic Days sale is offering massive discount on smart TV. Check out the best ones.

Flipkart is hosting Republic Days sale in the country right now. During sale, products across categories including smartphones, smart TVs and other electronics are available with heavy discount. We have already talked about some of the best deals available on smartphones and other electronics on the platform. Check them out here. Now, let’s now talk about the best deals available on televisions.

Amazon is also offering discount on TVs but the ones on Flipkart are better in comparison. Similar to phones and other electronics, Flipkart is offering 10 per cent instant discount on televisions as well. To get the instant discount buyers should either have ICICI credit card or Kotak Mahindra debit and credit card. Here are some of the best TV deals available on Amazon and Flipkart right now.

Thomson R9 24-inch HD Ready LED TV is available at a discounted price of Rs 4,999. Now that’s some crazy deal. So, if you want to upgrade from a non-smart to a smartTV this is the offer that you must consider. This offer is available on Flipkart. Additionally, 10 per cent instant discount on ICICI and Kotak bank card is also available.

Xiaomi LED Android Smart TV 4A Pro with a big 43-inch is selling with a massive discount. This Mi smart Android TV is available for a price of Rs 20,999 during the Flipkart sale. The bank offers are also available on this one.

Samsung Series 4 32 inch HD Ready LED Smart TV is also selling with a discount. The Smart Android TV is available with a price of Rs 13,999 during the Flipkart Republic Days sale. The bank offers are available on this one as well.

Vu Pixelight 43 inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV is also available with massive discount as well. This 4K smart TV is selling with a discounted price of Rs 20,999. A 4K television at around Rs 20,000 price tag is a great deal to consider. This deal is available on Flipkart. Additionally, 10 per cent instant discount on ICICI and Kotak bank card is also available.

LG All-in-One 43 inch Full HD LED Smart TV 2019 Edition also gets discounted on Flipkart. During the Republic Day sale, this smart TV from LG is available at a discounted price of Rs 27,499. This is for the first time that the price of this TV has dropped in India. The ICICI and Kotak Bank offer are also available on this TV.

Vu Pixelight 55 inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV is available at a lower price of Rs 28,999. Additionally, buyers can get 10 per cent instant discount on purchasing the television with either their ICICI Bank credit card or Kotak debit/credit card. So, if you want to buy a big screen smartTV for your home this is one of the best options to consider right now.

MarQ by Flipkart Innoview 49 inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV is also selling with a discounted price on Flipkart. The TV is available with a price of Rs 22,499 only. Additionally, bank offers on ICICI Bank credit card and Kotak debit/credit card are available.

Thomson 49 inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV that comes with in-built soundbar and also support for Netflix is selling with a discounted price of Rs 26,999. This offer is available on Flipkart. Additionally, bank offers are also available.

Thomson UD9 50 inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV is also available with discount. This smart TV is selling with a price of Rs 24,999 on Flipkart. Bank offers are also available on this TV.

Vu Premium Android 50 inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV that comes with Cricket Mode is available with a discounted price of Rs 28,999. Additionally, 10 per cent instant discount on ICICI and Kotak bank card is also available.

Xiaomi’s Mi LED Smart TV 4A is also available with discount. It is selling with a lower price of Rs 17,999 on Flipkart. Additionally, 10 per cent instant discount on ICICI and Kotak bank card is also available.

Micromax 40 inch Full HD LED Smart Android TV is available with massive discount as well. The TV is selling with a discounted price of Rs 15,999 on Flipkart. Additionally, bank offers are also available.

