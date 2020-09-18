Disney+ Hotstar subscription at Rs 99? Don’t fall for this Flipkart listing

Disney+ Hotstar's premium subscription is available for Rs 1,499

Charging just Rs 99 for a year-long membership of streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar seems to be good to be true, right? Well, you are right as Flipkart clarified that it was just “an unexpected error”. People who pounced on the opportunity to get a massive discount of Rs 1,400 on the subscription will get a refund.

Flipkart clarified in a mail to indianexpress.com, “The Disney Hotstar subscription offer was due to an unexpected error. We apologize for the inconvenience. Rest assured, all orders cancelled will be refunded.”

The bizarre listing has been removed by Flipkart since the news started to go viral. RetailNet, a certified Flipkart seller was behind the said listing which was opted by many. In order to avoid such scams, it is advised that users refrain from other shopping apps providing massive discounts on the OTT platform. It is better to subscribe to the service from the official app or website of the streaming platform.

Recently, Disney+ Hotstar announced that in order to watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) online, people will have to subscribe to their VIP subscription which costs Rs 399. This is IPL’s second season that will happen outside India. The Dubai edition of the cash-rich T20 league will kick off on September 19 with defending champions Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma taking on runner-ups of previous season, Chennai Super Kings led by MS Dhoni who announced his international retirement on August 15.

ALSO READ | PlayStation 5 pre-orders appear on eBay for a whopping $25,100

Currently, Flipkart’s ‘Big Saving Days’ sale is live offering massive discounts on home appliances, clothing, smartphones, furniture, laptops etc. There is an additional 10 per cent discount available for SBI Credit Card users.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd