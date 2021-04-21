Flipkart Quick brings 90-minute delivery to 6 more cities

Check out all about Flipkart Quick and which cities it is now supported in (Image Source: File)

Indian E-commerce service Flipkart today launched its Flipkart Quick service in 6 Indian cities. The super-fast delivery service provides customers “safe and seamless access to order daily essentials through quick doorstep delivery”. The service currently allows users to only order COVID-related essentials, fresh fruits, vegetables, and other grocery items. Some mobiles and electronics may also be available.

When the service launched in Bangalore last year, Flipkart mentioned that the service will use “advanced technology” for location mapping and will not rely on the traditional pin code system.

Where is Flipkart Quick available?

Flipkart Quick will be available in six Indian cities for now. These are Delhi, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Noida, Hyderabad and Pune. The six cities will now join Bangalore in enjoying Flipkart Quick benefits. However, support is expected to also roll out soon to other metro cities like Kolkata and Mumbai in a phased manner.

“Hyperlocal capabilities are invaluable in enhancing the online shopping experience for consumers and boosting supply chain operations for e-commerce companies. It is important to explore ecosystem partnerships to strengthen such capabilities and accelerate faster, reliable deliveries to customers,” Sandeep Karwa, Vice-President, Flipkart said.

The Flipkart Quick section in the app will also make a number of other grocery and other items available that users may not have seen before like fresh fruits and meat. Customers who use Flipkart Quick will also get their first order at zero delivery charges provided their purchase is worth more than Rs 499. Consumers will also have the choice to place orders at any time of the day and get them delivered between 6 a.m. and midnight, the brand said in a statement.