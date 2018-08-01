Flipkart Plus customer loyalty program introduced, will be available from August 15

The company’s first foray into the customer loyalty program market, the Flipkart First program. (Image: Reuters) The company’s first foray into the customer loyalty program market, the Flipkart First program. (Image: Reuters)

Flipkart has announced its second foray into the customer loyalty program with its Flipkart Plus service, which will launch on August 15. Flipkart will be hoping that this Plus service can challenge Amazon Prime in India.

Flipkart Plus is a new no-fee membership programme, which will enable customers to earn ‘Plus Coins’ with the help of which they can avail benefits across shopping, travel, and content on the platform. Additionally, it will also offer members fast and free delivery, early access to sales, and much more.

Flipkart has partnered with a number of major internet companies, who will be participating in this initiative like Hotstar, Zomato, MakeMyTrip and Café Coffee Day to offer customers a number of benefits. Additionally, the company will be offering the Flipkart Plus privileges across its other companies like Phone-Pe and Myntra.

The company’s first foray into the customer loyalty program market was the Flipkart First program, which was first introduced in September 2017 during the company’s Big Billion Days 2017 sale. Benefits of the new ‘Flipkart Plus’ program include free delivery on many of the products listed on the platform, early access to major sale events like Big Billion Days and Big Shopping Days, premium customer care support, faster deliveries for members.

This program will go up against Amazon’s Prime membership subscription which costs Rs 999 per year or Rs 129 per month. It offers consumers benefits like one-day delivery, access to free content via its Prime Music and Video apps, additional discounts, early access to sales, and much more.

