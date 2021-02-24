Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale; Check out best deals by Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, and more

Check out the best deals and offers on phones like the Apple iPhone 11. (Express Photo)

Flipkart is hosting the Mobiles Bonanza sale from February 24 to 28 this year. The Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale will bring some neat deals to customers looking to buy a new smartphone. Customers buying a phone with an ICICI bank card will get further discounts on the phones. We’ve handpicked some of the best deals on smartphones during the sale. Check them out below.

Flagship phones

The Motorola Razr 5G is now available for a discounted price of Rs 99,999 instead of its launch price of Rs 1,49,999. The Xiaomi Mi 10T is now available starting at Rs 32,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant and Rs 34,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. The Mi 10T Pro is now priced at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant.

Coming to Apple, the iPhone 12 is now available starting at Rs 73,000, while the iPhone 11 series now starts at Rs 49,999 instead of the launch price of Rs 64,000. The Asus ROG Phone 3 is now available at a starting price of Rs 43,999.

Mid-range phones

The Google Pixel 4a is now available starting at Rs 31,999. The Samsung Galaxy A51 is now priced at Rs 20,999. The Samsung Galaxy F41 now starts at Rs 15,499. The Poco X3 is also now available starting at Rs 15,499.

The Realme X7 Pro 5G is priced starting at Rs 29,999, while Realme Narzo 20 Pro is now priced starting at Rs 12,999. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is now priced starting at Rs 14,999 and the Poco M2 Pro now starts at Rs 10,999.

Budget Phones

The Motorola E7 Plus is available at Rs 9,499. The Nokia 2.3 is available at Rs 6,999. The Vivo Y20A now starts at Rs 10,490 instead of the launch price of Rs 15,490. The Oppo A33 with a 90Hz display is now available starting at Rs 9,990. The Poco M2 is now priced starting at Rs 9,999.