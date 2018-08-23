Flipkart launches 2GUD platform for sale of refurbished electronics

Flipkart has introduced 2GUD, a new platform for the sale of refurbished goods. Flipkart has introduced 2GUD, a new platform for the sale of refurbished goods.

Flipkart has introduced 2GUD, a new platform for the sale of refurbished goods. This will cater specifically to a variety of electronic goods, including smartphones, laptops, wearable devices, and more. Currently, 2GUD can be accessed only on mobile as the desktop site is still under development.

The unveiling of 2GUD comes after Flipkart has confirmed the sale of the India arm of eBay, which it had purchased last year. As it stands, the Indian e-commerce platform will continue to sell new products, while refurbished goods will solely available on 2GUD. Also, Flipkart will be responsible for the quality assurance of 2GUD’s product range, which will sell only verified and certified products. Regarding their servicing, Flipkart has said in a press statement that its extensive network across India will take care of products that have variable warranties, between three and 12 months.

“As a market leader, Flipkart has always tried to solve for India and offer a more fulfilling shopping experience in every aspect,” said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart. “With 2GUD, we have removed the trust deficit that exists in the refurbished goods market, and along with the added convenience, are offering customers yet another avenue to access quality products at most-affordable prices.”

2GUD, though, is not the first venture from Flipkart to expand its online business. In September last year, the e-commerce giant had acquired F1 Info Solutions, a company dedicated to pan-India mobile and IT services. This has now been integrated into Jeeves, that supplies home appliances and furniture.

Further explaining the objectives of 2GUD, Anil Goteti, VP, Flipkart, said, “2GUD further leverages Flipkart’s capabilities in the service and support network to make it the preferred destination for certified, great-quality refurbished products.” Goteti will be heading 2GUD alongside Flipkart Marketplace.

