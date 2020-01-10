Flipkart launches Falkon Aerbook thin and light laptop for Rs 39,990

Falkon Aerbook will be the first laptop to be sold under the MarQ by Flipkart brand. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/ Indian Express) Falkon Aerbook will be the first laptop to be sold under the MarQ by Flipkart brand. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/ Indian Express)

Falkon Aerbook will be the first laptop to be sold under the MarQ by Flipkart brand. The thin and light laptop powered by an 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor and will be priced at Rs 39,990.

“MarQ by Flipkart has been in the market for two years and is a full-fledged consumer electronics and durables brand. Yes, consumers look for brands in this segment because of the trust they have, but we think MarQ has earned the trust and credibility to enter this segment,” Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President – Private Brands, Electronics and Furniture, Flipkart told indianexpress.com on the sidelines of CES in Las Vegas.

The Falkon Aerbook has a 16.5-mm slim design and weighs a mere 1.26-kg. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/ The Falkon Aerbook has a 16.5-mm slim design and weighs a mere 1.26-kg. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/ Indian Express

The Falkon Aerbook has a 16.5-mm slim design and weighs a mere 1.26-kg. It offers a 13.3-inch full high definition display with a full size keyboard and precision touchpad. Powered by 8th Generation Intel Core i5, the laptop will have 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage, expandable up to 1TB. The 37W-hr battery will last five hours according to the company.

ALSO READ: Dolby Vision IQ adjusts based on ambient light, shows picture as director intended

Flipkart is offering doorstep warranty support in 10000+ pincodes, highly-skilled technical specialists, genuine spares replacement and a 9 AM to 9 PM call centre.

The laptop is powered by an 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/ Indian Express) The laptop is powered by an 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/ Indian Express)

Menon said young working professionals, students and, to some extent, women customers are potential customers at the moment. “We get so much feedback and have taken all of that into consideration using our review analyser tool which in one click tells us what customers want in their laptops,” he said, adding that thin, light and stylish-looking laptops were clearly what everyone was looking for. “We have chosen this because we believe that customer demand converges onto onto this particular form factor.”

This is the sixteenth category under the MarQ branding and those who have used products of the brands will be easier to convert, Menon said. However, he said, when someone is in the market to buy a laptop and see the Aerbook offering good specs and a Intel Core i5 at this price, they would be tempted to check out this option.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd