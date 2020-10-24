Flipkart Diwali sale begins on October 29: Deals on phones, TVs, and others

Flipkart Diwali sale begins on October 29

Flipkart is all set to wrap up its ongoing Dussehra Specials sale and will soon host its Big Diwali sale on its platform. This festive sale will begin on October 29 and will continue until November 4. During the sale, Flipkart will be offering a 10 per cent instant discount on Axis Bank credit and debit cards, and EMI transactions. There will also be no-cost EMI options on Bajaj Finserv, and other leading banks like HDFC, ICICI, SBI, and more.

Buyers will witness big discounts on most electronics during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale. Phones like Samsung Galaxy F41, Samsung Galaxy M31, Samsung Galaxy S20+, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, Samsung Galaxy A50s will be on sale. If you have plans to buy Realme phones, then don’t worry you get a lot of options. The Realme C15, Realme Narzo 20, Realme Narzo 20 Pro, and other devices will be available with “great discounts.” You will also see discounts on other phones like Poco M2 Pro, Oppo Reno 2F, iPhone XR, and others.

Apart from phones, Flipkart will be giving up to 70 percent off on smartwatches and fitness bands. These will be from brands like Realme, Xiaomi, Noise, Apple, Fitbit, and Amazfit. In the current scenario, having a laptop is essential as many of us are working from home, which is why Flipkart will be giving up to 50 percent discount. Laptops like HP Pavillion, Apple MacBook Air, Acer Aspire, Asus VivoBook, Apple MacBook Pro, Dell Inspiron, and others will be on sale.

If you have been saving money for TVs and other home appliances, then this is the right time to get one. During the Flipkart Big Diwali sale, customers will get up to 80 percent on televisions from Realme, LG, Samsung, Xiaomi, and others. The sale will also be on refrigerators, microwaves, washing machines, and other kitchen appliances.

One will also be able to avail the exchange offers to get additional discounts on products. There will also be flash sales and you will witness news deals on phones, TVs, and other products at 12:00 AM, 8:00 AM, and 4:00 PM. Additionally, the lowest price sale will be live until 2:00 AM. The rest of the details are currently under wraps and Flipkart is expected to reveal the top deals soon. Stay tuned to Indian Express to get the latest updates on Flipkart Big Diwali sale.

