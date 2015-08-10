Flipkart crosses 150 million products mark in sales

Flipkart, one of India’s biggest e-commerce websites, has announced that it crossed 150 million products in sales. In a press statement, Flipkart claims that it has seen a 150 per cent growth in the number of products sold as compared to 2014. The top selling categories on the site are Fashion & lifestyle, home and consumer electronics.

In terms of top cities based on traffic, the list goes as follows: Bangalore, New Delhi, Chennai, Pune, Coimbatore, and Ahmedabad for Flipkart.

Flipkart claims it has sold 150 million products till date.

The e-commerce website claims that it has over 45 million registered users and over 10 million daily visits. Interestingly Flipkart also says that close to 75 per cent of the traffic on the site is coming via mobile. It has been reported that like Myntra’s recent app only path, Flipkart (which incidentally owns Myntra) could also go the same app-only way by September this year.

According to a PTI report, Flipkart’s Chief Product Officer Punit Soni told employees at a “town hall” meeting last week that Flipkart will operate only with a mobile app from September.

“India is gradually transitioning from a mobile first to a mobile only country… We are constantly experimenting with various aspects of our service to create the best shopping experience for our users on our app…,” Flipkart had said in an earlier statement.

