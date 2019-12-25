Flipkart Christmas sale: 32-inch smart TVs available under 10,000, 40-inch under Rs 20,000

Flipkart Jingle sale in going on and during the sale several smart TVs are available with discount. Flipkart Jingle sale in going on and during the sale several smart TVs are available with discount.

As the year 2019 is almost about to end, Flipkart is hosting a sale and providing discounts of several appliances. The company is offering massive discount on smart TVs across various brands in the country. The discount is a part of the on-going Christmas sale. Starting today, the e-commerce giant is hosting Jingle Days sale on its platform. The sale will continue until December 29. During the sale, appliances like smart TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners and more are available with discounted prices.

Smart TVs from across various brands like Thomson, Micromax and more are selling at unbeatable prices on Flipkart. Let’s check out some of the best deals available on smart TVs on Flipkart Jingle Days sale.

32-inch smart TVs under Rs 10,000

Thomson R9 (32TM3290) 32-inch HD Ready LED TV is selling at a lower price of Rs 6,999 during the Flipkart sale.

Micromax 32 inch HD Ready LED TV with IPS Panel (32T8361HD/32T8361HD2019) available at Rs 8,499 during the Flipkart sale.

MarQ by Flipkart Innoview 32 inch HD Ready LED TV is selling with a lower price of Rs 7,999.

Kodak X900 32 inch HD Ready LED TV (32HDX900s) is available at discounted price of Rs 7,499.

JVC’s 32 inch HD Ready LED TV with model number LT-32N380C is available at a lower price of Rs 6,999.

Sansui Pro View 32 inch HD Ready LED TV 2019 Edition with WCG is available at a price of Rs 7,499.

Vu 32 inch HD Ready LED TV with FM Radio comes at price of Rs 7,499.

40-inch smart TVs under Rs 20,000

Xiaomi’s Mi LED Smart TV 4A 40-inch is selling at a price of Rs 17,999 during the Flipkart sale.

Vu Ultra Smart 40 inch Full HD LED Smart TV (40SM) is selling at a lower price of Rs 15,999 in the sale.

Micromax 40 inch Full HD LED Smart Android TV (40CAM6SFHD) comes with a lower price of Rs 15,999

Thomson UD9 40 inch Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV (40TH1000) is selling at a lower price of Rs 17,999.

Kodak XPRO 40 inch Full HD LED Smart TV (40FHDXSMART) is available at a discounted price of Rs 14,999

Sansui Pro View 40 inch Full HD LED Smart TV 2019 Edition (40VAOFHDS / 40NVAOFHDS) selling at discounted price of Rs 17,499

iFFALCON by TCL 40 inch Full HD LED Smart Android TV with Google Assistant (40F2A) also gets discounted. Flipkart is selling it at a lower price of Rs 15,999

Thomson B9 Pro 40 inch Full HD LED Smart TV (40M4099/40M4099 PRO) is available at a lower price of Rs 15,499 during the Flipkart sale.

Micromax 40 inch Full HD LED TV (40V1666FHD) also gets discounted and is available at Rs 13,499.

43-inch smart TVs under Rs 25,000

Xiaomi’s Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro 43-inch with Android is available with a price tag of Rs 21,999.

Vu Premium Android 43 inch Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Android TV that comes with Cricket Mode is selling at a lower price of Rs 24,999.

iFFALCON by TCL AI Powered K31 43 inch Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Android TV with HDR 10 comes with a discounted price of Rs 21,999 during the Flipkart sale.

Vu Pixelight 43 inch Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV with Cricket Mode is available at a lower Rs 21,999.

Thomson UD9 43 inch Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV 43TH6000 also gets discounted during the on-going Flipkart sale. It comes with a price of Rs 19,999. Notably, this is the only 43-inch smart Android TV available under Rs 20,000 in the sale.

50-inch smart TVs under Rs 30,000

Vu Premium Android 50 inch Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Android TV with Cricket Mode is selling at a price of Rs 28,999 during the Flipkart sale.

iFFALCON by TCL AI Powered K31 50 inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV with HDR 10 (50K31) is available at a discounted price of Rs 26,999 during the sale.

Vu Pixelight 50-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV with cricket mode also gets discounted during the Flipkart sale. It is available at Rs 26,499.

Vu Pixelight 50 inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV with cricket mode comes with a lower price of Rs 28,999.

55-inch smart TVs under Rs 35,000

Vu Premium Android 55 inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV with Cricket Mode is available at Rs 33,999.

Vu Pixelight 55 inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV with Cricket Mode is selling at a discounted price of Rs 31,999.

iFFALCON by TCL AI powered K31 55 inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV with HDR 10 is available at Rs 30,999

Thomson 55 inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV with In-built soundbar and Netflix at discounted price of Rs 31,999.

