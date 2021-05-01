Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale from May 2; Here are the best discounts

Check out some of the best deals from the Flipkart Big savings Days sale (Image Source: Flipkart)

Flipkart is set to host its Big Savings Day sale on the website and app from May 2 to May 7. The company will bring discounts on various popular smartphones from companies like Samsung, Apple, Realme and Xiaomi. There are also new deals and offers on laptops. Check out some of the best deals of the sale below.

Smartphones

The Samsung Galaxy F62 will be available for Rs 17,999 during the Flipkart sale. The Samsung Galaxy F41 and F12 will also be discounted and be priced at Rs 12,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively.

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro will now be available starting at Rs 15,999. Old flagship Realme X50 Pro 5G will be available during the sale at Rs 24,999. The new Realme X7 Pro 5G will also start from Rs 29,999.

The Apple iPhone 11 gets a discount of Rs 7,000 and will be priced starting at Rs 44,999. Other smartphones that will get discounts during the Flipkart sale include the Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Realme 7, Moto E7 Power, iQOO 3, Infinix Zero 8i and Infinix Smart 4 Plus.

There are also discounts on Phones like the Poco M3, Realme 8, Realme C21, Redmi Note 9, Oppo F17 Pro and Tecno Camon 16 if you use an HDFC card. Some phones also have an additional discount on exchange and no-cost EMI options. Check out Flipkart for the complete offer details.

Laptops and other electronics

The Flipkart Big Savings Days sale is also bringing great discounts to laptops, headphones, speakers and wearables. The platform is offering up to 40% discounts on gaming laptops while Thin & Light laptops are starting at Rs 22,990.

Other discount categories include true wireless earphones, tablets, computer components and mobile accessories. Note that if your area is heavily affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and has an ‘essentials only restriction on e-Commerce portals, you may not be able to purchase electronics like smartphones, tablets, laptops and other items.