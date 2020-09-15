Flipkart Big Savings Day offers revealed: ‘Jaw Dropping Deals’ on smartphones

Flipkart Big Saving sale begins on September 18

As festive season ushers in, e-commerce giants will once again start their trendy sales and offer huge discounts on myriad products from electronics to essentials to allure consumers. Flipkart has set the ripples in the market by announcing a ‘Big Savings Day sale’ which will start from September 18 and will end on 20th September.

Flipkart Plus users will be at advantage and get early access to the sale from September 17 onwards while those users with SBI credit cards and opt for EMI transactions will be able to avail 10 per cent instant discount on their purchase.

Let’s have a look at select deals of the latest smartphones which are getting a price cut.

The jaw dropping deal is offered on LG devices including LG G8X ThinQ with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory variant. The smartphone is currently available at Rs 38,990. As a part of the discount LG will provide Rs 15,000 off to all prepaid users.

Realme X50 Pro 5G is getting its price slashed by Rs 3,000 for its 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM variant while Realme 6i with 6GB RAM variant will be available at Rs 13,999. Realme X2 Pro is getting a Rs 4,000 price deduction and will be sold at Rs 25,999.

Oppo Reno 2F with 48MP quad-camera and 6GB RAM is getting a price cut of Rs 2,000 and will be available at just Rs 17,990. Oppo A9 2020 with 4GB RAM will be available at Rs 13,990 after a massive discount of Rs 5,000. Oppo Reno 10X Zoom will now cost Rs 38,990 after getting a price slash of Rs 3,000.

The 48MP triple camera Redmi K20 Pro has got a whopping Rs 6,000 price cut and would be available at Rs 22,999 while Xiaomi Redmi K20 will cost Rs 19,999 with discount of Rs.3,000.

iQOO3 will be available at Rs 31,990 after an inclusive discount of Rs 6,000 whereas POCO M2 Pro will cost Rs 13,999 on discount of Rs 3,000 and 6.6-inch Infinix Hot 9 Pro will come at Rs 10,499. 4GB RAM variant of Vivo Y30 will cost Rs.14,990 at a reduction of Rs.4,000.

Apple is also providing some interesting discounts where iPhone SE 2020 will be available at Rs 35,999 down from base price of Rs. 42,500. iPhone XR will be available at Rs.44,999 from the earlier price of Rs 52,500.

