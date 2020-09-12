Flipkart Big Saving Days sale begins on September 18: Deals to look out for

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale begins

Another month and Flipkart brings another sale for its consumers. Starting September 18 Flipkart will be hosting Big Saving Days sale and offer discounts across various categories. The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale ends on September 20. During the sale, the e-commerce giant will be offering discounts and offers on electronics including smartphones, TVs, accessories, tablets, among others.

For the Big Saving Days sale, Flipkart has partnered with the State Bank of India and get a 10 percent instant discount with SBI credit card and EMI transactions. Additionally, Flipkart will also be offering a chance for consumers to pre-book whatever they want to shop during the Big Saving days sale at just Re 1. It must be noted that the Re 1 pre-book offer will be valid between September 15 and September 16 only.

The e-commerce giant is yet to reveal the deals but it does confirm that during Big Saving Days there will be discount offers on smartphones and tablets. Flipkart will also be offering complete appliance protection to consumers purchasing TVs and appliances. In addition, it will also offer no-cost EMI and exchange offers.

Flipkart has also revealed that there will be more than three crore electronics and accessories on sale during Big Saving Days and all these products will be available with no-cost EMI and exchange offers. There will offer on accessories as well including wireless mouse, keyboards, power banks, cables, headphones, among others. Additionally, there could be some new launches on the platform during the sale as well besides discount offers.

Flipkart hosts Big Saving Days sale every few months. During the last Big Saving Days sale, the e-commerce giant sold several Apple products like iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020), and other Android smartphones at lower prices. Other products like laptops, wireless accessories, and more were also available on sale.

