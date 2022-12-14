Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 announced with deals on iPhone, Poco, Realme, and Vivo phones

Flipkart is back with another sale, which could be the last sale of the year. The latest iteration of Big Saving Days will take place between the 16th of December and the 21st of December. During this period, users can get deals on discounts on smartphones, electronic devices, home appliances, fashion products and more.

During Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022, users can get 5 per cent cashback by using a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. Similarly, Flipkart Pay Later users can also get an instant Rs 250 gift card on select purchases.

Although Flipkart is yet to reveal the final discount on trending smartphones, the e-commerce platform has revealed the devices that will get offers and discounts during the sale. Here are some of the smartphone deals to consider during Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022.

Offer on iPhone 14

According to the Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 banner, the Walmart-owned e-commerce platform is likely to offer a discount on the latest Apple iPhone 14. Similarly, older Apple iPhones are also expected to get some discounts during this sale.

Poco M3 and Realme C20

If you are looking for a new budget smartphone, then the Poco M3 and the Realme C20 are some of the best affordable 4G smartphones in the country. Flipkart will further reduce the price of these devices which will make them even more affordable.

The Poco M3 currently costs Rs 10,999 on Flipkart and this device is likely to be made available for less than Rs 10,000 during the sale. The Realme C20, which is already listed for Rs 7,499 is expected to be available at a much cheaper price during the Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022.

Vivo T1 5G

The Vivo T1 5G is one of the budget 5G capable smartphones from the company, which will be available at a discount during the Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022. The smartphone currently retails for Rs 15,990, and during the sale, the device is expected to be available for less than Rs 15,000.